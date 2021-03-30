‘One more!’ Chadwick Boseman Reaches Life With ‘My Rainey’

Watching Chadwick Boseman in My Raineys Black Bottom is to see an artist fully engaged in life. As Levee, an ambitious trumpeter fighting for his place in a system rigged against him, Boseman delivers a haunting, brash and charming performance, but also, under his bravado, deeply hurt by loss and injustice.

Levee is ultimately a metaphor for America, says George C. Wolfe, who directed the film adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play. How can you move forward into the future if you are haunted and controlled by the horror of the past?

Levee would be Bosemans’ last role, and his performance won him numerous awards, positioning him as the frontrunner to win a posthumous Oscar. The film was shot in the summer of 2019, a year before Bosemans died from colon cancer, a battle the 43-year-old actor kept private. Those who collaborated with him on the film still can’t believe he’s gone, talking about him in the present tense and happily recalling his wit and determination.

He wanted to feel like he was doing all he could, says Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s teammate. And he did.

This is how they remember his last round.

Colman Domingo (actor, Cutler): The first time I met Chad he came with a hoodie. He loves his privacy and you knew it. He didn’t want to be Black Panther all the time. But that’s the first thing I noticed, like he was trying to be small somehow. But what I saw was: watch Black Panther come in with a hoodie!

Glynn Turman, left-back, as Toledo, Chadwick Boseman as Levee, Michael Potts as Slow Drag and Colman Domingo as Cutler. (David Lee / Netflix)

Glynn Turman (actor, Toledo): Viola Davis took the initiative after an early repeat. She said: Let’s all go to dinner and get drunk. And we did. We had a great meal and closed the place. We let down our hair and walked into it.

Sunday: This is the real set, go and share a drink and share a laugh and piss each other out. This sense of the game will manifest itself on stage, and that was our foundation. I felt we could go anywhere.

Turman: My moment of pleasure was watching him and his future wife [Taylor Simone Ledward] relate to each other, watching this budding love story unfold. When he introduced me to her, she tripped over the floor. I said to Chadwick, Oh, she’s beautiful, Chad, but she’s awkward. And Chadwick broke down. You’re right, Glynn, she is. And she just started hitting us both. This is how we came to an understanding. Just joshing.

Michael Potts (actor, Slow Drag): Oh, the slightest thing is going to blow your minds by everyone.

Sunday: If you were any musician … [Laughs]

Potts: It was the line. This was the first time we got him back, as he says this as Levee derisively rejects Slow Drag. If you were any musician, you would take better care of your instrument. So he had a moment where he took his trumpet and he dropped his mouthpiece. And that made a great racket. And everyone got real calm, then, very low, said Glynn, if you were any musician you’d better take care of your instrument. And he knew he had been caught. And he doubled over. They had.

Chadwick Boseman as lifted. (David Lee / Netflix)

George C. Wolfe (director): We spent those two weeks of rehearsal building confidence and also making sure that August Wilsons tongue gets into everyone’s body so that it can fly around the room. You do that, and you can play around and explore and try out potentially exciting and dangerous and wrong and exciting ideas.

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (screenwriter): Chad perfectly understood the rhythms, the melody of August’s writing. He also knew how important it was to him to imbue black lives with dignity and integrity. When Levee is misinterpreted as a character, you think all the bad things about him. Played correctly, as Chadwick plays it, you see the hope he has, the dreams he has, the desire to be better, to do better, to want more.

Wolfe: One day in rehearsal, we were talking about the scene where Levee challenges God. And the emotions really took hold of Chadwick. And he went on a trip. And he ended up feeling like Levee inside the pain. It all started off in a very relaxed way, then all of a sudden he was there. I think it caught him off guard. Then Colman gave him a hug because he was sobbing. The pain of the character is so absolute.

Sunday: When Levee opposes God’s will, it hurts. It hurts to admit that I don’t know what to feel if I don’t believe in God. This is our whole story. We know the truth of this trauma of racism.

Potts: It’s in our psyche. We know this song when we hear it. It’s deep muscle memory.

Sunday: It’s the blues. And we were like a group. George chose us perfectly. Michael is one of the funniest, loving, and joyful human beings. He likes to keep his spirits up. It is also part of his character. Glynn has so much history. We are counting on him to move us forward. I have always been the actions assistant, the head of the company. I do not know why. And that’s part of Cutler.

Chadwick Boseman as lifted. (David Lee / Netflix)

Turman: And Chadwick, it was his youthful exuberance, his willingness to test everything and try everything. He was a daring artist. [Laughs] Should I say it?

Potts: Yes you should.

Turman: [Long pause] This last scene [where Levee confronts Toledo for stepping on his shoes], I knew they had two knives. One was a real knife. And, of course, one was a model. I saw Chadwick change that fake knife and use the real knife. And I didn’t say anything. I knew what he was doing. He was going for danger. I knew I wasn’t going to be hurt. I saw him and just had to trust him. As an actor, he needed that danger right then.

Potts: That was the challenge. This is where he was like Levee. he challenged everything you said, everything you did, everything you believe.

Sunday: But what about this? And that? [Laughs]

Potts: Constantly. Or his sentence: Give me one more. It would surprise me how many times he did these scenes. You’d be like, I think we figured it out. [Laughs] How many more times? And hed go, one more. One more.

I feel very blessed by the caliber of [Chadwick Bosemans] work and collaboration we’ve shared, says director George C. Wolfe (center), pictured with stars Viola Davis and Boseman. (David Lee / Netflix)

Turman: Especially the one with that knife! [Laughs]

Potts: But it was him. He was always going to challenge you. It was part of his character and his personality. I dare you. Make it make sense. And he wouldn’t stop.

Sunday: I will not lie to you. I was right next to him with that trumpet. They say cut, and he always plays that. Oh, my God, Chad. But he was trying to become completely competent. I will never forget once, I will kill him. He continued to play the whole time. It was his work ethic. What I loved.

Potts: Basically, dare himself. I can do this one more time. I can go further. He challenged himself as much as he challenged everyone.

Turman: One more! Pointing that long finger in the air. It was also a physical cat. We once had a long and painful day, but he and [producer] Denzel [Washington] I started to play physically, just to fight with each other. Chadwick has martial arts skills and Denzel is a boxing student. So we would watch them both, of course, fire punches. But both knew what they were doing.

Sunday: Who won?

Actor Chadwick Boseman pictured in 2018 for Black Panther. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Potts: You know Denzel had to win! [Laughs] Chad knew that too. The boss won.

Sunday: The person who left after our wrap had so much spirit, so much life. It wore him out like we were all exhausted. We all dragged our asses to the finish line. But we just thought that was it. He had so much lightness and life. There was no sadness. If there was a pain or a struggle, we didn’t see it. I think at that point he reached life. He reached out to us, he turned to work to move it forward.

Santiago-Hudson: He was making a sacrifice to make this bold statement that August presented to him: Here, say this. He was nearsighted to reduce performance to the pain he was in. Chad was deeper than that. … Every time I spoke to him, it was a matter of community. Responsibility.

Wolfe: I was working with Nora Ephron on [her final play] A lucky guy, and she would come to my house, and I would give her notes and I would argue and talk. And she was on chemo at the exact same time. I did not know that. I had a kidney transplant, and when I was on dialysis, I performed three shows. This is what you do. You do your job, and you do it with as much thoroughness and passion as possible, because your work matters. And by doing the work, you are getting involved in life. It’s Chadwick. Every time we communicated, it was about the sequel. There wasn’t a single conversation about anything that ended.

Turman: His performance had nothing to do with the state he was in. He was really good. Period.