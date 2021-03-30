Bridgertons Reg-Jean Page wins Best Actor NAACP Image Awards







REG-JEAN PAGE playing the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX In the event that the approval of 82 million households is not enough as a reward, Bridgerton the opulent period drama that became Netflix’s most-watched series this year has now received another accolade. His male lead role, Reg-Jean Page, was honored for his performance as the brooding Duke of Hastings in the hit series, after winning the Outstanding Actor in the Drama Series category at the NAACP Image Awards. Bridgerton: Prepare for Season 2, says Lady Danbury Presented by the United States-based civil rights organization, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the NAACP Image Awards shine a light on our stories, culture and entertainment excellence. As the Awards celebrated their 52nd edition this year, Page was up against equally impressive talent in its category, alongside Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Keith David (Green leaf), Nicco Annan (Valley P) and Sterling K Brown (It’s us).

Outstanding Actor in a Dramatic Series category winner Reg-Jean Page speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference Getty Images for the NAACP Image Awards Everything you need to know about Reg-Jean Page: The Dashing Duke of Hastings in Netflix Bridgerton In the midst of an awards season like no other, the event was held virtually over the weekend due to the pandemic. Accepting the honor via video call, Page got excited: it absolutely goes to all of the amazing people on our team who have made something so unique. It is the greatest honor to represent ourselves in the fullness of our beauty, our glamor, our splendor, our royalty, our romance, our love. It is the greatest honor to represent this and to represent the people I represent and I will do my best to be worthy of it. In order to see this integration, you must give your consent to social media cookies. Open my cookie preferences. Page quickly became an internet sensation after the production of Shonda Rhimes Bridgerton debuted on Christmas Day 2020. With multitudes across the world locked at home amid the pandemic, the lavish series offered a welcome dose of escape. While Pages’ beauty and enigmatic allure make him a winning romantic star (with the series of steamy sex scenes drawing special attention), he also brought a qualified level of emotional nuance and complexity to the role, adding to the role. Bridgertons presenting itself as a decidedly 21st century version of the period drama genre. Could Bridgertons Reg-Jean Page be the next Bond? Bridgerton garnered praise for her refreshing and diverse cast, with one of her stars Nicola Coughlan who once tweeted (before the news that viewership numbers then climbed even higher): You know how bad some people are Were Like Diversity In The Period Drama Doesn’t Work 63 million households thought it did. The show was also among the nominees for the Outstanding Drama Series category at the NAACP Image Awards, although the honor was ultimately won by Starzs Power. Book II: Ghost. The page has already appeared on the screen in the likes of Waterloo Road, Roots, For the people and Sylvies Love. Since his main role in Bridgerton, the actor took a turn as Saturday Night Live host; will appear soon in Netflix’s highly anticipated new spy movie, The gray man; and was even tilted as a potential candidate for Bond. The 31-year-old Anglo-Zimbabwean actor is also among the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, which air on April 4, alongside Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K Brown (It’s us), Josh OConnor (The crown) and Bob Odenkirk (You better call Saul). Period drama Reg-Jean Page joins star-studded cast of The Gray Man Subscribe now to get 3 Tatler issues for just 1, plus free home delivery and free instant access to digital editions Learn more about Tatler In order to see this integration, you must give your consent to social media cookies. Open my cookie preferences. Sign up for the Tatler About Town newsletter to receive the latest party photos, fashion inspirations and royal news straight to your inbox. by entering your e-mail address, you accept our privacy policy Thank you. You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter. You will hear from us shortly. Sorry, you entered an invalid email. Please refresh and try again.

