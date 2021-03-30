Why MCU fans don’t like John Walker





John Walker (Wyatt Russell) is the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but he’s not getting a warm welcome from MCU fans.

Wyatt Russell describes Captain America’s replacement John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but her character did not receive a warm reception from MCU fans. Six months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the country needs a new hero now that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) has let go of his shield. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) not being interested in taking over, the government decided to put in place a new Captain America. John becomes the choice of the US government, much to the dismay of Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). The same negative sentiment was also the overwhelming reaction from viewers of the Disney + series. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Although Steve gave Sam his beloved shield in the hopes that his friend would take on the role of Captain America, Sam donated the item for the government to display at the Smithsonian Institution. They then use the shield to announce the new Captain America in John Walker. The man is a decorated and high-ranking member of the military, which makes him a viable candidate even if he is not a super-soldier. In Marvel Comics, John Walker is the name of the American agent’s superhero, who spent some time as an incarnation of Captain America. While Russell’s character is loosely based on the comic book character in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, some aspects of his arc are redesigned for the series. Related: John Walkers Superhero Origin Ignores Key Phase 1 Line Even before John was announced as the new Captain America, there was no doubt that anyone who took over had hard boots to fill. Sam struggled with this idea before donating the shield to a museum, which he now regrets. The Captain America figure has been around since the 1940s, although much of his life has been spent stuck in ice. Yet the nickname Captain America holds a recent heroic lore in the minds of not only fictional MCU characters, but franchise viewers as well. Considering that Evans has been an integral part of the MCU since 2011, fans still find it hard to say goodbye to his version of Captain America. By giving Cap’s shield to a newcomer, it becomes clear why he is faced with the initial hatred, especially when comparing the personalities of John and Steve. John certainly doesn’t sound inherently bad. In fact, he is really implying that he wants to protect his country while embodying American values. On the flip side, John comes across as a selfish and arrogant aspiring hero, especially for someone who hasn’t had much experience with the great threealians, androids, and wizards of the MCU. Several of his brash personality traits are the opposite of what Steve emulated during his MCU arc as Captain America, which bothers viewers. It also doesn’t help that Steve didn’t directly choose John as his replacement, hinting that Russell’s character never deserved the honor of holding the symbolic shield. It’s unclear what the future holds for John and his role as Captain America’s replacement right now, as it seems inevitable that Sam will take control of the shield at some point. Russell’s character may never be accepted by MCU fans no matter what happens in The Falcon and the Winter Soldierr for the simple fact that he is not the original role of Captain America. Viewers became emotionally connected to Evans and his portrayal of Steve. It’s nearly impossible to fill the void left by the actor in the same way a replacement fails to follow in Steve Rogers’ footsteps. More: Why Marvel’s Disney + Shows Are Rewriting MCU History How the Punky Brewster revival copied Fuller House

About the Author Kara Hedash

(1556 Articles published)

Kara Hedash is a Features Writer for Screen Rant. Every now and then, she dives into the most popular franchises in the world, but Kara mainly focuses on evergreen topics. The fact that she can write regularly on The Office is like a dream come true. Prior to joining Screen Rant, Kara collaborated on Movie Pilot and published work on The Mary Sue and Reel Honey. After graduating from college, writing started out as a part-time hobby for Kara, but it quickly turned into a career.







