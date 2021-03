Li’s Amy Schumer’s dad hospitalized

Rockville Center-raised comedy star Amy Schumer said on Monday that her father, Gordon Schumer, had been hospitalized for an unspecified reason, although, true to comic book form, she revealed it with lightness. “I have terrible news,” the 39-year-old comedian wrote on Instagram, alongside a Photo of his face obscured by the pandemic, with Gordon Schumer, 70, looking up from a hospital bed, smiling faintly. “My dad was in an unfortunate magician sawing accident,” Amy Schumer ranted, alluding to the classic stage illusionist’s routine of sawing a boxed person in half. “He’s got a good spirit through it all,” she continued, “and we still hope the wizard will return.” Favorable comments came from many celebrities, including Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn, models Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham, fashionista and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and actress Taryn Manning. A message from comedian Nick Kroll assured: “I have the bottom half. What’s that for you?” While the star of “Trainwreck” and “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” has not disclosed a cause, her father has suffered from multiple sclerosis since Amy was 9, according to the New York Times, or 12 years old. the comedian told Barbara Walters in 2015. (The gap may be due to uncertain memory or perhaps the time elapsed between initial diagnosis and full-blown symptoms.) Until then, Amy Schumer, born in Manhattan to mom Sandra and owner of baby furniture company Gordon, had lived a comfortable life. Her family subsequently filed for bankruptcy and moved to Rockville Center, where her parents divorced and Schumer attended South Side High School, graduating in 1999. In December 2016, Emmy-winning “Inside” star Amy Schumer announced that she had bought the farm that her family lost to bankruptcy when she was a child. Posting an Instagram video of her young self, she wrote: “A video from the farm as I ran away into the cornfield and my dad laughed at me because I wanted him to come with me. We lost the farm when we lost everything. But today I have to buy it back for him. “She did not identify the location. Subscribe to the Newsday’s Entertainment newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, TV and more. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy.







