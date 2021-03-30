Entertainment
Video shows ex Quavo and Saweetie’s violent elevator battle
It appears that Quavo and Saweeties’ recent breakup is more than what has been revealed: Video footage has surfaced showing the former couple in a physical altercation that allegedly took place last year.
Quavo, a rapper-singer who is part of the hip-hop trio Migos, and his rapper-songwriter girlfriend were filmed in an elevator at his North Hollywood apartment complex in 2020, according to TMZ, which released the disturbing and violent video Tuesday.
As the surveillance video begins, Saweetie is seen swinging at Quavo in front of the open elevator door. He comes back to her and pulls her into the elevator, then knocks her to the floor. The two could fight over an orange holster, which he keeps away from her while she stays on the floor. Quavo stands with her backpack and holster as she lies on the floor, almost out of range of the camera. He does nothing to help her.
The elevator door closes and Quavo presses a button, then the door opens to what appears to be a different floor. Although Quavo appears to be moving the bags to make room for a man outside, the guy doesn’t move as the former couple stay in the elevator and the door closes. Saweetie doesn’t get up even after opening the door and Quavo uses the orange box to block it. Finally, she gets up and gets out of the elevator.
Representatives for Saweetie and Quavo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the video, which is reminiscent of the video showing musicians Jay-Z and Solange getting caught in 2014.
Saweetie, real name Diamont Harper, announced on March 19 that she was no longer with Quavo, tweeting, I’m single. I have endured too much betrayal and harm behind the scenes for a false story to circulate that degrades my character. Gifts don’t heal scars, and love isn’t real when privacy is given to other women.
She added at the time, I checked emotionally a long time ago and walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.
Quavo, real name Quavious Marshall, responded to Saweeties tweets the same day, saying: I know you want to make a show of it so I’ll play my part just this time. Normally, I don’t market my business, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so that there are no false narratives.
He wrote in a second tweet, I had love for you and I’m disappointed you did all of this. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you all the best, followed by a praying hands emoji.
The couple, who started dating in 2018, have become known for treating themselves to lavish gifts, like a $ 300,000 diamond-encrusted watch for him and a personalized Bentley for her last Christmas. She said People back in January, Quavo was her celebrity crush before they met.
I think the reason we lasted so long is that we were like friends who are really, really, really attracted to each other, she told the magazine in January. I think that’s what makes it fun. It keeps things different. Were able to really just kick him. Like everywhere, at any time.
TMZ said on Tuesday it had spoken with representatives from both sides who had confirmed where and when the altercation took place.
