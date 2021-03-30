Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Bijlani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more …
Hrithik Roshan reiterates love for dance in new post
Bombay– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan reiterated her love for dance in her latest social media post.
Hrithik shared a series of images of his performance at an awards ceremony.
For the caption, the actor wrote: “I love to dance.”
In terms of work, Hrithik would play the lead role in an Indian adaptation of the popular English series “The Night Manager”. He will play an Indian version of the character of Jonathan Pine, tried out by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.
The Indian adaptation will begin filming in Mumbai in April.
Arjun Bijlani: What matters is how meaty your character is
Bombay– Actor Arjun Bijlani, who has worked in television, music videos, films and the digital space, feels that being the leader of a project doesn’t matter anymore. What matters is how meaty your character is.
“With the changing times, the consumption of content has also changed dramatically. Today it is not about being the main protagonist, hero or heroine as has happened before on television and in movies. What matters now is how fleshy your character is, ”Arjun told IANS.
He added, “Whether it’s big or small, if it’s good, audiences end up liking your work. For me, the transition has been great. I have learned a lot and grown a lot during these years.
Arjun was recently featured in the music video titled “Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi”.
“It was something new to me but I was really happy to present it. I’m glad it all worked out, ”he said of his music video experience.
Jacqueline Fernandez posts photo from ‘Ram Setu’ day one set
Bombay– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez told fans on Tuesday that she has started filming on her next movie “Ram Setu”.
The actress took to Instagram to post a photo from the set, where she is seen discussing the script with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
She captioned, “Filming for Ram Setu starts today. Keep us in your prayers. “
Akshay and Nushrratt also informed fans when filming has started.
The Mahurat filming of the film took place recently on Ayodhya. “Ram Setu” is directed by Abhishek Sharma. Much of the film will be shot in Mumbai.
Aahana Kumra: In the movies, only the superstars call the shots
Bombay– Actress Aahana Kumra, who stars in the upcoming “The Honeymooner” web series, has her theory on why actors like her are due in the digital space rather than in Bollywood.
“The web space gives all characters their due. It is no longer the norm to have young girls, whose only prerequisite is to look good, as leads. Plus, let’s face it, in the movies only superstars call the shots. (The) digital (medium) also gives you the freedom to say whatever you want to say. Actors like me, who did not receive their due earlier, have a new life thanks to this emerging medium, ”she said.
The show also features Tanuj Virwani and tells the story of a husband-wife relationship.
“When director Madhur Agarwal, who I’ve known from college, approached me with the topic, I loved the concept and said yes immediately,” Aahana said.
The show will air on Digiflix TV.
Kriti Sanon woke up hungry for chocolate
Bombay– Actress Kriti Sanon is thirsty for chocolates upon waking up, reading her new post on social media.
Kriti posted a photo to Instagram of a chocolate-colored layered dress paired with a green bralette.
Kriti wrote: “Just… woke up the urge (chocolate, crazy eyes and emoji)…. Good morning all.
On the job front, the actress has a slew of films coming up, including Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Mimi, Ganpath, Hum Do Hamare Do, and Adipurush. (IANS)
