Young Sheldon Renewed Until Season 7 By CBS





CBS renews Big Bang Theory’s prequel series Young Sheldon for not one, but THREE more seasons. The series will now air until 2024.

In a great show of confidence, CBS has renewedYoung Sheldon for 3 more seasons, allowing the series to progress to season 7. In 2017, CBS createdYoung Sheldon hoping to build on the success of their beloved nerd sitcomThe Big Bang Theory.The spin-off explores the childhood of Jim Parsons character Sheldon Cooper, a child prodigy who shines in his small town in Texas. Iain Armitage plays Sheldon on the show, which delves into the Cooper family and Sheldon’s experiences at school. Young Sheldon became a big hit for CBS, especially sinceThe Big Bang Theory finished his run in 2019. The current fourth season saw Sheldon graduate from high school and move on to his undergraduate years at East Texas Tech. To the delight of fans of the original series,Young Sheldon still found ways to connect toThe Big Bang Theory through cameos and fun references. The most recentThe Big Bang Theory cameo, which took place atYoung SheldonIn the Season 4 premiere, Mayim Bialik played Amy Farrah Fowler, Sheldon’s future wife. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Young Sheldon Confirms What Happened To Missy After The Big Bang Theory Support more how successful aYoung Sheldon is, DeadlineCBS renewed the Chuck Lorre-produced series throughout Season 7, adding three to its current total.Young Sheldon remains the most-watched comedy on television, and it will now remain a CBS staple throughout the 2023-24 season. This comes on the heels of other sitcomsThe neighborhoodandBob Hearts Abishola (another Lorre series) also being renewed, BS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said this in a statement: Under the skillful direction of Chuck Lorres and Steve Molaros, this superb cast and talented writers really brought these wonderful characters to life. Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape with more than 2.5 million viewers and is the linchpin of CBS’s Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart given by the Cooper family is a definite hook for the millions of fans who tune in every week. We were excited to see what the next three seasons had in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all of the Coopers. Like the Allison Janney facadeMom will end during this current season,Young Sheldon is set to be CBS’s longest-running comedy currently on the air.The Big Bang Theory eked 12 seasons in total, so there could still be a lot of life inYoung Sheldon once it reaches the end of this last renewal. Fans will know that there are several major events left to cover in Sheldon’s life, so there is still a lot of history to go. With three additional seasons already guaranteed,Young Sheldon can sit back and plan for the next few years in peace. Young SheldonThe continued existence of means that there will also be several other opportunities forThe Big Bang Theory cameos. In addition to Bialik, Kaley Cuoco has lent her voice to an episode ofYoung Sheldon in Season 3, and there could be more on the way. CBS has found great success in continuing itsThe Big Bang Theory franchise with this series, and they won’t let it go anytime soon. More: Young Sheldon Explains Why Sheldon Mocks Howard So Much In The Big Bang Theory Young Sheldon Season 4 continues Thursday on CBS. Source: deadline The Flash season 7 features Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen of Arrowverse

