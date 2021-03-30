This week’s Off the Grid food truck events will benefit the ‘Stop Asian Hate’ campaign





This week, when you buy a meal at one of over 15 Off the Grid food markets or other events, your dining dollars will help boost the Asian hate crime crusade. Off the Grid is donating all of its profits until April 4 to the Asia-Pacific Fund. “When part of our community is in crisis, it is imperative that we come together to support each other,” the OTG group said in announcing the program. “In light of the horrific hate crimes sweeping the Asian-American Pacific Islander Community (AAPI), we are launching a fundraising and awareness campaign to end anti-Asian speech and incidents . Events are scheduled from South San Francisco to Livermore via San Jose, with many options on the Upper Peninsula. They include: – The Serramonte public market today, with eight food trucks. – SFO Food Spot, public market, every day at Terminal 1. – Capelo Grill Restaurant, daily in Redwood City. – Fresh Catch Poke Food Spot, Wednesday in Los Altos, Thursday in Mountain View and Saturday in Morgan Hill. – Cielito LIndo Food Spot Friday in Union City. – Oaxacan Kitchen on Fridays in San Jose and San Mateo. – Alameda South Shore Market on Saturdays, with seven food trucks. – Mozzeria Food Spot Saturday in Livermore. To find more events, along with times and details, go to www.offthegrid.com.

