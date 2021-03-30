Hollywood Gaming in Austintown Offers Several Career Opportunities





You can apply online and find out more about each available position

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hollywood Gaming is back to normal hours – open 24/7. That means it needs more workers and there are plenty of opportunities out there right now. Availability is security. Protecting the customer experience begins before they even walk in the door. Security watches over the exterior and monitors things inside.

Law enforcement training is not necessary to ensure safety, it is more about being attentive and keeping people comfortable. "Since I've been here, we've known that people really appreciate our presence, which makes them feel comfortable," said security manager Michael Taylor. Players will become familiar with the cashiers. They help craft player cards, and that's another link in keeping people happy. "We let customers know about upcoming promotions, what free play they have and what comps they have. We do that and provide good service to our customers, "said cashier Denise Stadalski. Hollywood Gaming is offering a $ 300 bounty for finding cashiers. He tries to attract new talent. Being in the gaming industry, there is a lot of money flowing through the hands. So any experience like working in grocery stores, working in stores, working in banks also works. It also takes a good core of hardworking people to keep Hollywood Gaming clean. It would welcome more EVS attendants, who are constantly going around and maintaining the cleanliness and reputation of the property. Hollywood Gaming also has a dozen other positions available. He wants people to share the excitement and realize that work can be a stepping stone to something bigger. "It's a really fun and fast-paced environment. So if you are looking for fun days and nights, a place where growth and opportunity are limitless, where you have leaders who support you, then Hollywood Gaming is for you, "said Chief Human Resources Officer Paige. Bolton. There are a dozen other positions available.

