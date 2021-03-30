Entertainment
Wisconsin dog groomer to appear on ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ contest show
Deb Compton specializes in giving dogs “fancy haircuts,” from the style of a dog show to doing on a poodlet to carving a monkey out of the fur on a dog’s back.
“The sky is the limit,” said Compton, who works at Fitchburg Pet Supplies Plus as leader of the franchise’s regional grooming team.
On Tuesday night, Compton will show off his 18 years of dog grooming experience on ABC’s “Pooch Perfect”.
“Perfect dog“is an adog-grooming contest series that features 10 pet stylists. The show is hosted by actress Rebel Wilson, who appeared in the” Pitch Perfect “films, and judged by Lisa Vanderpump, restaurateur , TV personality and co-founder of The Vanderpump Dog Foundation; Jorge Bendersky, celebrity dog groomer, and Callie Harris, veterinarian.
“It was really amazing to be side by side with some of the most amazing groomers in the country and then meet these judges and the host, Rebel Wilson,” said Compton. “It was beyond a dream come true.”
Compton, an Oxford resident, said the folks at “Pooch Perfect” saw her work online and contacted her last year via Facebook to apply for the show.
She did, entered the competition, and went to Los Angeles for the first time to film.
“It was an experience of a lifetime,” she said.
Compton’s son Jordan Jones, who she taught to groom, helped her on the show. Jones, 19, is a groomer with Pet Supplies Plus in Austin, Minnesota.
“Sharing this with my son was absolutely amazing,” Compton said. “This is something we will never forget.”
The series premieres at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ABC, airing locally on WISN-TV (Channel 12).
‘It’s like my medium’
Compton, whose mother was an artist, said she had been in the art “from the time” she could make “any type” of it.
“I paint, I draw, I sculpt,” she says. “There is no medium that I am not good at.”
Dog grooming allowed him to marry his love for art and animals.
“It’s a great outing,” she said. “It’s a subtractive sculpture. The dog’s coat grows and I go in with a chisel and subtract it. I can shape a beautiful profile on a dog. For me, it’s like my medium.”
Compton began working with animals at the age of 16 at a small pet store in Florida.
A few years later, she started working at Petco de Tamarac and became a dog groomer there.
“I ended up loving him, so I stuck with it,” she said.
When she moved to Petco in Boca Raton, she said she had to do a lot of hand scissor haircuts because this area is “central for a little fluffy dog.”
She eventually became a salon manager for PetSmart in Coral Springs, then moved to the Madison plant and spent almost 14 years with the company.
She also had her own grooming business, In the Dogz House, in Fitchburg for about a decade, she said, before joining Pet Supplies Plus.
Dog hair coloring is very popular in the Fitchburg area, Compton said. The color continues like a shampoo, rinses out and is “like a conditioner that deposits color”. It usually lasts about 20 washes.
“Usually it’s just a colorful tail, but sometimes it’s a bit more, like animal prints and stuff like that,” she says.
For over eight years, Compton has competed and competed in competitions, such as the All American Grooming Show, Atlanta Pet Fair, and World Championship Model Dog Competition, representing the United States in Korea and Taiwan.
She also shows off her own Bedlington Terrier and miniature poodles.
“Dogs are the most amazing companion,” she said. “They are so smart. They are so in tune with humans and our feelings.”
To see more of Compton’s work, check out his Instagram,@makograms.
Contact Hannah Kirby at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby.
