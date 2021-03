Review: Michelle Pfeiffer has a feast with French Exit | Entertainment

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Is there a better scornful-looking actor alive than Michelle Pfeiffer? His last turn French release should end any debate on the matter. The movie itself is a bit of a duck. His arc, cold and artificial, works more often than it does. Pfeiffer is flawless in her most delightful performance in years as a New York society woman who, to her dismay, is strapped for cash. Pfeiffers Frances Price is a dying breed, literally and figuratively, a refined and caustic socialite that Slim Aarons has likely photographed several times over the years. She’s the type who never stoops to something as crass as a certain reality TV franchise. Even the word mundane is probably mean to someone like Frances. She went through her own life in the 12 years following her husband’s death. And now she’s found herself living a cliché she wasn’t prepared for: her money is so old, it’s gone. Shed had planned to die before he was exhausted, she said, but she continued to live. Now broke, she has no choice but to quietly sell everything for money and flee on a transatlantic crossing to a luxurious apartment of friends in Paris with her dilettante son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) and his black cat. hitting, Small Frank, in tow. It’s unclear how Hedges ended up becoming a passing companion for older women in two films this year (including opposite Meryl Streep in Let Them All Talk), but it’s a role he comfortably carries. . And Malcolm and Frances are a more eccentric bunch: they drink martinis, wine, and champagne all day every day, they go to leisurely lunches, they over spell out their consonants and use contractions sparingly and denim doesn’t seem not be part of their vocabulary or their wardrobe.

