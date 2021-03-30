British actor Russell Tovey hosts contemporary Sothebys sale in London





Actor and collector Russell Tovey organized a contemporary art auction for Sotheby’s London. Courtesy of Sotheby’s



Text size



British actor and podcast host Russel Tovey, working with specialists at Sothebys, hosted an online contemporary art sale, featuring 22 works by Tracey Emin, Gavin Turk and Wolfgang Tillmans, among a group of established and emerging artists. Tovey, 39, is known for playing the role of Rudge in the stage and film versions of The boys of the story, and werewolf George Sands in BBC supernatural drama To be human. Since 2018, he hosts a podcast called Talking about art with gallery owner Robert Diament. Self-proclaimed art geek, Tovey bought his first piece of art at age 25, acquiring a monoprint print of Tracey Emin with her paycheck of The boys of the story. A neon work of Emin, My favorite little bird, is included in its edition, with an estimated value of between 40,000 (US $ 54,875) and 60,000. I am always drawn to his works and I love neon lights. How could you not? I have one myself, More passion, which I installed above my door at home, Tovey said in a statement via Sothebys. Another of Toveys’ top picks is a 2014 photograph by Wolfgang Tillmans, Arms and legs, which has a presale estimate of between 80,000 and 120,000. I connect to his work on such a deep level, because it’s like this moving journal of an authentic life lived, of someone’s life being recorded, says Tovey. This work is one of the most iconic photographs he has taken, it’s so universal. My Favorite Little Bird from Tracey Emin Courtesy of Sotheby’s



Other works highlighted by Tovey include a Sacred egg by Gavin Turk, Hunting cheetahs (1960) by Peter Beard, a multimedia play by Sara Rahbar,

Flag # 6 Decaying Confidant, You Brought Me to My Knees, 2013, and a small sculpture by Niki de Saint Phalle,

Nana au Serpent, 1984. For novice collectors, Toveys’ advice is to trust your instincts. If you are honest with the art that appeals to you, then you select it out of love, he says. A collection should be your fingerprint, his autobiography, and I chose the works because they all resonated with me. Works by Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, Richard Prince, Howard Hodgkin, Joseph Beuys, James Turrell and Yoshitomo Nara are also offered in the Sothebys Contemporary Curated auction, which will open for auction from April 6 to 13. The sale of 22 lots has an estimated total of between 3.8 million and 5.3 million, Sothebys said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos