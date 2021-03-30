British actor Russell Tovey hosts contemporary Sothebys sale in London

Text size
British actor and podcast host Russel Tovey, working with specialists at Sothebys, hosted an online contemporary art sale, featuring 22 works by Tracey Emin, Gavin Turk and Wolfgang Tillmans, among a group of established and emerging artists.
Tovey, 39, is known for playing the role of Rudge in the stage and film versions of The boys of the story, and werewolf George Sands in BBC supernatural drama To be human. Since 2018, he hosts a podcast called Talking about art with gallery owner Robert Diament.
Self-proclaimed art geek, Tovey bought his first piece of art at age 25, acquiring a monoprint print of Tracey Emin with her paycheck of The boys of the story. A neon work of Emin, My favorite little bird, is included in its edition, with an estimated value of between 40,000 (US $ 54,875) and 60,000.
I am always drawn to his works and I love neon lights. How could you not? I have one myself, More passion, which I installed above my door at home, Tovey said in a statement via Sothebys.
Another of Toveys’ top picks is a 2014 photograph by Wolfgang Tillmans, Arms and legs, which has a presale estimate of between 80,000 and 120,000.
I connect to his work on such a deep level, because it’s like this moving journal of an authentic life lived, of someone’s life being recorded, says Tovey. This work is one of the most iconic photographs he has taken, it’s so universal.
Other works highlighted by Tovey include a Sacred egg by Gavin Turk, Hunting cheetahs (1960) by Peter Beard, a multimedia play by Sara Rahbar,
Flag # 6 Decaying Confidant, You Brought Me to My Knees, 2013, and a small sculpture by Niki de Saint Phalle,
Nana au Serpent, 1984.
For novice collectors, Toveys’ advice is to trust your instincts. If you are honest with the art that appeals to you, then you select it out of love, he says. A collection should be your fingerprint, his autobiography, and I chose the works because they all resonated with me.
Works by Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, Richard Prince, Howard Hodgkin, Joseph Beuys, James Turrell and Yoshitomo Nara are also offered in the Sothebys Contemporary Curated auction, which will open for auction from April 6 to 13.
The sale of 22 lots has an estimated total of between 3.8 million and 5.3 million, Sothebys said.