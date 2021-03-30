Hollywood studios still quiet after Georgia election law

An earlier version of this article appeared in The Wide Shot, a newsletter on the affairs of Hollywood and everything else in the entertainment industry. register here to have it in your inbox.

After Georgia Governor Brian Kemp promulgated the law new electoral rules, Democrats said the changes would limit access to the vote, especially for people of color. President Joe Biden compared to Jim Crow in the 21st century.

But major Hollywood studios, which previously threatened to boycott filming in the state over controversial legislation, have been largely silent. Why?

After all, when the Peach State passed restrictive abortion legislation in 2019, several filmmakers said they would no longer shoot in the state, which is a top production hub thanks to government incentives. So far, in reaction to the electoral law, at least one filmmaker has declared a boycott in the immediate aftermath of Ford’s director against Ferrari, James Mangold. This film, nominated for the Oscar for best film, was partly shot in Georgia.

I won’t make a movie in Georgia, Mangold tweeted, add laterGeorgia has used money to steal movie jobs from other states that allow people to vote. Actor Mark Hamill tweeted in support of Mangolds’ statement.

Among other things, the law gives the National Council of Elections new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials. It also includes a new requirement for a photo ID to vote by mail by post and makes the distribution of money or gifts, including food and drink, of people lining up to vote at less than 150 feet from a polling station and 25 feet from anyone in line. Another provision expands early weekend voting, which Republicans have highlighted to argue they are boosting, do not restrict, voting access. Here is an explainer.

Disney, Netflix, ViacomCBS, Amazon Studios, and NBCUniversal all declined to comment or did not respond to The Times’ request for comment on the Georgia election overhaul, which already faces legal challenges from the media groups. defending voters and the Georgia NAACP.

In a statement, AT&T, a parent of WarnerMedia, said it works with members of the Atlanta and Georgia Chambers of Commerce who support policies that promote accessible and secure voting while respecting the integrity and transparency of the vote. elections.

As we wrote before, Hollywood has a lot to lose if he leaves Georgia. The state is attractive to studios because it offers ideal weather conditions and tax credits of up to 30% for films, TV shows, and digital films shot there. But it’s an industry that has been very vocal about race issues after the police murder of George Floyd. Amazon Studios has released a full documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy, about Georgias Stacey Abrams and voting rights ahead of the 2020 election.

It may only be a matter of time. In 2019, statements from Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Disneys Bob Iger about rethinking production in Georgia came weeks after Kemp signed the abortion law, which was later declared unconstitutional. If a major player comes out in response to the voting law, expect the others to follow quickly.

But many people who oppose Georgia’s election law believe shutting down the cameras would do more harm than good. Abrams herself, in a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, appeared to discourage entertainment companies from boycotting the state in response to the abortion law.

Although I understand the boycott calls in Georgia, I will take a different path, she said at the time. I think the best opportunity for Georgia, in particular, is to use the energy of the entertainment industry to support and fund the work we need to do on the ground, as Georgia is on the verge of being able to transform our political system.

Some argue that withdrawing from Georgia would be counterproductive to the cause and hurt workers. Bernice King, CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, tweeted: Please stop the #BoycottGeorgia speak. It would hurt middle class workers and those struggling with poverty. And that would increase the misdeeds of racism and classism.

She later clarified that she was not opposed to boycotts in general, which have often been effective tools in the struggle for civil rights. I encourage us to consider how a state boycott hashtag can distract from strategic boycotts with maximum justice results, she wrote.

Atlanta-based film critic Matt Goldberg, an editor for the Collider movies website, suggested that a better tactic would be to donate to organizations that defend the right to vote.

I really hate it. Instead of donating money to an organization like Fair Fight, it’s a way to indiscriminately punish everyone in Georgia based on GOP congressmen looking to keep a stranglehold on power. How do fewer jobs for Georgians solve this problem? https://t.co/TyuF7xXsgl – Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) March 26, 2021

Notably, when top filmmakers called for a boycott in 2019 on the so-called cardiac abortion bill, local production workers hesitated , claiming that their livelihoods would be harmed. Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List survey on non-produced screenplays, responded to Mangolds’ tweet asking him to reconsider his decision.

While I understand the instinct, I hope you reconsider and seek advice on the best way forward from those who did the fieldwork there, wrote Leonard, who is from Georgia.