ColaJazz Fest will present Wynton Marsalis at Koger Center on May 2





The acclaimed trumpeter is scheduled to perform on the second night of the Columbia Music Festival in May.

COLUMBIA, SC 2021 Organizers ColaJazz Fest in Colombia, acclaimed trumpeter Wynton Marsalis will headline the two-day event in May with a performance at the Koger Center on Sunday, May 2. The ColaJazz Fest kicks off on May 1 in the Senate with local jazz musicians. Saturday’s lineup includes bassist Rodney Foster, Jr., guitarist Amos Hoffman, saxophone phenomenon Ben Eidson, Clyde Fraziers Partly Cloudy Brass Band and vocal sensation Brittany Turnipseed. The following evening, Marsalis will take the stage at the Koger Center with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet – made up of seven of the best soloists, ensemble musicians and arrangers in the world of jazz music today. Tickets for Saturday cost $ 25 and will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday April 2 at the Senate box office, by phone at (803) 252-9392 or online at: www.thesenatecolumbia.com. Sunday ticket prices range from $ 38 to $ 88 and will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Friday, April 2 at the Koger Center box office, by phone at (803) 251-2222 or online at: www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com The ColaJazz Foundation has loved working with the Koger Center and the UofSC in recent years to consistently present world-class jazz. Bringing the world’s greatest and most famous jazz artist, Wynton Marsalis, to Colombia is a testament to our successful partnership and the support of our community of jazz fans. Supporting local artists to enrich our city with world-renowned jazz artists this weekend of May 1st and 2nd exemplifies our collective belief and love for our city and our people, said Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation. More for jazz lovers South Carolina Public Radio is partnering with the ColaJazz Foundation to produce and broadcast a new weekly limited series focused on the state’s jazz community. ColaJazz presents airs on all eight SC public radio stations on Sundays at 8 p.m., from April 4 to June 27. Mark Rapp will host the program which will include performances and interviews with jazz musicians.

