After Arrow: what the top 10 actors do next

The American Superhero TV Series Arrow is based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow. But what’s fascinating about this show is that technically it’s not just a superhero story, in fact, about a man who just wants to do good for the world. It is because of his determination and calm demeanor that makes him so admirable and inspiring.

RELATED: Arrow: The 5 Most Realistic (& 5 Least) Scenarios

In the finale of Arrow, Oliver Queen sacrifices himself to save the multiverse and resurrect the people he had lost earlier in the past eight years. The CW series ends on a relatively positive note as his death reignites the cycle of life and saves his homeland, turning it into a crime-free city. So it’s no wonder that Arrow has earned a lot of critical acclaim and despite the end of Season 8, which was the last in the franchise, fans are still interested in their favorite models and wondering what the cast could do now.

ten Paul Blackthorne

Paul Blackthorne is an Anglo-American actor who rose to popularity after his role in Oscar-nominated Bollywood film Lagaan as Captain Andrew Russell. It was her first film role after breaking into television commercials. He later starred in numerous television series including the titular character Harry Dresden in The Dresden Files as good as The lipstick jungle.

As fans recall, Blackthorne was known to play Detective Quentin Lance, the father of Sara and Laurels who initially had a vendetta against the Green Hooded vigilante. He eventually became the mayor of Starling City.

RELATED: Arrow: 10 Best Moments From The Quentin Lance Series

Since the show ended, Blackthorne has featured and covered several projects. He is considered to have signed an upcoming role in sci-fi comedy,Home violation,and will also be the voice of one of the actors of the animated film, Peter the Pigeon Hawke. He is also set to produce a documentary on women’s football titled Victorious.

9 Juliana Harkavy

American actress, writer and singer Juliana Harkavy is known for her portrayal of Rebecca in Dolphin tale and also Alisha in the post-apocalyptic television series The walking dead.

But it plays an important role on Arrow,Detective Tina Boland who ultimately turns out to be the Black Canary and her real name is revealed to be Dinah Drake. She was going to star in a spin-off of the series, called Green Arrow and the Canaries but unfortunately the show has been canceled and it looks like she has no other upcoming projects planned.

8 Colton haynes

While Colton Haynes had already made a name for himself for playing Jackson Whitmore in Teen wolf, manyArrowfans would remember him better for playing Roy Harper in Arrow. While he started out as Theas’ petty thief and boyfriend, it wasn’t long before the writers developed his character and he quickly morphs into his alter ego, Arsenal.

However, since Arrow finished, Haynes has starred in numerous projects, including a role in the new AMC queer InstaGay series called I run hot by Ilana and Eliot Glazer.

7 Willa Holland

While Willa Holland did an amazing performance as the badass sister Olivers Thea as well as the active vigilante character and not Speedy. Sadly, she doesn’t appear to have any big plans lined up after the final of Arrow.

However, that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t be running out of deals anytime soon. Ever since Willa began to lend her voice toKingdom Heartsvideo game franchise, it is possible that it will also get more opportunities in this industry. Who knows? Maybe fans could request a Disney TV show based on the Kingdom Hearts video games.

6 Manu bennett

The New Zealand actor is best known for his roles in epic fantasy series such as Crixus in Spartacus, Allanon in The Shannara Chronicles, and Slade Wilson or Deathstroke in Arrow.

Unfortunately, the actor left the CW series shortly after the end of the second season because it was discovered that he didn’t like the direction his character’s arc was going and wanted the show to television has instead followed the comics closely. He returned for a stretch in season five, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be seen more in the Arrowverse in the future.

5 Colin Donnell

Donnell is well known for playing Billy Crocker in All is welland like Dr Connor Rhode in Chicago Med.however,Arrowfans would know him best as Tommy Merlyn, Olivers’ best friend. Their bond immediately gained worldwide appeal as the series rose to fame.

RELATED: Arrow: Why Tommy Merlyn Was Killed After Just One Season

But what had he done since Arrowcompleted? In addition to appearing on the web talk show,Stars in the house,and the TV movie Love in Iceland,Donnell doesn’t appear to have any big plans lined up right now.

4 David ramsey

Ramsey is an American actor, director and martial artist best known for his role as John Diggle in the CW series. Arrow. Since the show ended, many fans have discovered that Ramsey had recorded numerous videos of Cameo and sent a portion of the proceeds to the Red Cross.

Although fans harbor a deep desire to see him transform into the Green Lantern, Ramsey has now taken on a different role in theArrowverse;he decided to start directing, starting withSuper girlandSuperman & Lois.

3 Katie cassidy

Katie Cassidy was known as the Screaming Queen for picking up too many horror movies early in her career. However, in the Arrowverse, she can play two dynamic versions of Laurel Lance as Black Canary and Black Siren, which couldn’t be more different from each other.

Since Arrow and the Canarieshas been canceled, many people have wondered what projects it will participate in. Similar to Ramsey, it turns out Cassidy took over the writing and directorial presidency, with her own personal project,The next best president of the United States,now in post-production.

2 Emily bett rickards

Felicity was one of the most popular characters in Arrow and greatly contributed to the success of the show. It was Rickards’ first TV role, but she didn’t let that tie her up as she explored many different projects while acting for Arrow,participate in other films like Funny story, Brooklyn, andCowgirls’ n Angels: Dakotas Summer.

Right now, it looks like Rickards is configured to appear inWe need to talk, playing the role of Amber. However, as of now, it’s not entirely clear how she will be involved in the story. Emily also recently subscribed to a horror movie called Rags, which will revolve around a serial killer trying to save children from another dangerous serial killer.

1 Stephen amell

Amell is a Canadian actor who began his acting career as a spinning instructor in the series,Queer as Folk, followed by several other minor roles and guest appearances. However, he quickly got his big chance when he was cast for the lead role ofArrow. As the Arrowverse developed, Amell played the role of Oliver in many other shows, including Flash, Legends of tomorrow, and Vixen.

A casual professional wrestler, Amell has since joined the Starz drama series. Heels, which follows the life of pro-independent wrestlers. He also appeared in a movie called Speech and debate, sharing screen presence with Criminal minds actor Aisha Tyler. Amell’s future looks bright.

NEXT: Arrow: The Main Characters, Ranked By Sympathy



next

The Big Bang Theory: 10 Times Penny Was Smarter Than Guys







About the Author