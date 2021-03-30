Vuulr licensing market hires two seasoned Hollywood executives





Vuulr, a digital marketplace for filmed content rights, has brought in two entertainment industry veterans to expand its presence in Hollywood. Former Vudu Content Manager Daniel Gagliardi has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Development and Strategy. Andrew Marshall, who worked at Disney and NBCUniversal to name a few, joins as head of legal and business affairs. Both will be devoted to the Americas. “Cutting-edge technology on its own is not enough, it must be accompanied by excellent support from industry experts who fully understand the challenges our buyers and sellers face in their business today,” Ian said. McKee, Vuulr Global CEO. “I am really delighted to have Daniel and Andrew on board as we grow the business.” Gagliardi will bring his experience as both a buyer and seller to strengthen Vuulr’s position as a rights broker. “As a content vendor who has helped roll out services like Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, and others globally, I know firsthand the need for fast, efficient, and strategic content licensing,” said Gagliardi said. “What excites me most about Vuulr is our ability to transform the content licensing industry, not only with such a huge selection of content, but also by delivering hyper-local / regional content to help channels. and platforms of all types to expand around the world. . “ At Vudu, Gagliardi built and led the Content Partnerships team. During his tenure, the Walmart-owned service released its first original TV series and first movie, and ordered a dozen more originals. Vudu has partnered with hundreds of licensors, including Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Lionsgate, and MGM. He also served as vice president of global television at Lionsgate, where he started the company’s advertising-supported licensing team. Marshall, whom Vuulr hailed as an “expert in the protection and exploitation of intellectual property”, will bring his knowledge of the evolving legal and regulatory business landscape for media and entertainment companies. “Bringing efficient online business operations is a critical success factor for the industry as it transforms and new standards emerge. Vuulr is at the forefront of enabling this change which brings benefits to buyers, sellers and the public, ”said Marshall. He previously served as General Counsel and Senioe VP of Legal and Commercial Affairs at ESPN Star Sports, and before that, as Regional Counsel for Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia at The Walt Disney Company, with an emphasis on licensing in theatrical distribution. , studio marketing and home entertainment. Most recently, he was Commercial Director at Universal Brand Development, where he developed the character licensing business for NBCUniversal in South East Asia. Vuulr was launched in January 2019 as a platform to trade and transact directly and securely. The company connects buyers and distributors, regardless of time zone or geography, and provides access to a diverse selection of consumer and niche content that appeals to global appetites. The Vuulr online sales platform currently offers remarkable content comprising over 23,000 titles and 135,000 hours, covering 60 genres and 70 languages.







