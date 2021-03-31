Entertainment
With the documentary Hemingway, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick explore the man behind the macho image
At the height of his fame, Ernest Hemingway seemed to hover the world like a colossus, to borrow a phrase from Shakespeare Julius Caesar. He was admired by critics and the bestselling author of The sun is also rising, For whom the bell rings and a farewell to arms. His public image was larger than life, a whirlwind of travel, multiple marriages, big game hunting, deep sea fishing, bullfighting and the like.
In short, some of the qualities that made Hemingway one of America’s most prized writers of the 20th century are the same ones that today may sound like a compendium of harsh macho stereotypes.
To his credit, Hemingway, a three-part, six-hour documentary film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, is neither a simplistic withdrawal from the Hemingway myth nor a parade in his honor. Burns – the star of public television documentaries – and Novick have collaborated on films as stunning as The Vietnam War, War and Prohibition in the past. As with their previous works, Burns, Novick and their team have created a nuanced and insightful biography.
Using interviews with writers from diverse cultural backgrounds and Jeff Daniels giving Hemingway a voice, the film gives his subject its due. For example, the film helps remove dust from news such as Big Two-Hearted River, The Short Happy Life of Francis Macomber, and The Snows of Kilimanjaro, with a concise analysis of what they reveal about Hemingway as a person and as an artist. .
Perhaps because of his early days as a journalist, Hemingways’ prose was meager and his lack of flowery language was propulsive and utterly modern. As someone says of Hemingways ‘writing in the 1920s, the authors’ approach was like a zoom camera, making readers feel like they were experiencing what the characters were going through.
But during the film, which covers a period beginning in 1899 and ending in 1961, Burns and Novick also explore Hemingways’ complex psychology, his fears, neuroses, blind spots, and cruelties (using racial slurs and abusing women, for example) and the injuries and mental illness that led to his end of his life, at age 61, at his home in Ketchum, Idaho in 1961.
Although his six hours last, Hemingway moves forward at a rapid pace, helped by the extraordinary life his subject has lived. From World War I to the Cuban Revolution, Hemingway had a knack for being in the middle of history.
Born in Oak Park, Ill., In 1899, Hemingways ‘childhood was marked by his parents’ unhappy marriage, his father’s growing depression, and his mother’s influence, which included dressing the young Ernest and his sister as twins, sometimes outfitting them both as boys, other times. as girls.
Hemingway retained an interest in fluid gender roles, the film says, especially during her fourth and final marriage, to Mary Welsh, who cut her hair short and sometimes pretended to be a boy to please her husband.
Due to the restless nature that made him move, at least before the illness a series of brain damage and alcoholism began to catch up with him, Hemingway covers fascinating ground. During World War I, Hemingway served as an ambulance driver in Italy and was injured. While in hospital, young Hemingway fell in love with a nurse, a relationship that became the inspiration for his novel, A Farewell to Arms.
After meeting and marrying his first wife, Hadley Richardson (the first, but not the last, wife Hemingway whose money helped support the couple in a comfortable way), Hemingway lived in Paris, working as an overseas correspondent. for a Toronto newspaper.
In the early 1920s, Paris was home to a bustling community of artists and innovators, including Gertrude Stein, Ezra Pound, James Joyce and other members of what Stein called the Lost Generation, who gathered in the Steins and at Shakespeare and Company, Sylvia Beachs Bookstore and Lending Library.
By the 1930s, Hemingway had passed to his second wife, Pauline Pfeiffer, and the couple lived in Key West, Florida. Hemingway had fathered a son with Hadley, and he and Pauline had two more sons, although in the film, Pauline is said to think children were less important than taking care of her husband.
During his time covering the Spanish Civil War in the late 1930s, Hemingway met journalist Martha Gellhorn, who became his third wife. The independent-minded Gellhorn covered the international unrest that escalated until World War II and, as the film says, Hemingway felt she had pressured him to leave his home in Cuba for come to Europe and write about the end of the war. In Europe, according to his model, Hemingway met another journalist, Mary Welsh, who became his fourth wife and widow.
Inevitably, Hemingway becomes a sadder story as his career and health begin to decline, though his late work, The Old Man and the Sea, helped revive his reputation, winning a Pulitzer Prize, an honor followed by a even greater reward, a Nobel Prize. Literature Prize, awarded in 1954.
Even when Hemingways ‘life gets dark, the film is still gripping, in part thanks to Daniels’ excellent voice work, alongside Meryl Streep, Keri Russell and Patricia Clarkson and Mary-Louise Parker, as wives of the authors.
In a way, Hemingway was ahead of his time in his rush to polish his own mystique. But this image may have contributed to his struggles, as his body and mind couldn’t keep up with the exaggerated manhood Hemingway sought to personify.
As Edna OBrien, the Irish writer whose ideas are among the most entertaining aspects of Hemingway, put it early on, the writer loved an audience. But, says OBrien, he destroyed himself by attempts to live by the myth he created. As OBrien says, Hemingway has lost the best part of himself trying to impress this audience.
Hemingway airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, April 5; 8 pm-10pm Tuesday April 6; and 8-10 p.m. Wednesday April 7 on PBS.
