Van Hunt: Halle Berry has improved my life | Entertainment





Van Hunt believes Halle Berry has “improved every aspect” of her life. The 51-year-old singer expressed his love for his 54-year-old girlfriend, which inspired him to write new music about their relationship. He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that their relationship was ambitious “in more ways than I can even tell you”. The music star – who has a teenage son from a previous relationship – added: “I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show it to you very soon, I promise. The inspiration of our relationship goes through everything, even in my parenthood. “I’m a completely different person, I can put it that way, and I think it has improved every aspect of my life.” He made the comments after Halle shared a cute post on Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day, writing: “NEVER SET YOURSELF for less than what makes your heart sing! “If you desire love, you will find your partner, your equal … your person … even if it takes you up to 54! (Sic)” Speaking about the post, the singer said: “It was well written, which at least that’s what I like to recognize because I don’t know people know that side of her because she knows too. write. You’re gonna be surprised. at all the things she can do. Yeah, I can’t say more but you’re gonna be surprised. “ The couple first announced their relationship on Instagram in September, when the Oscar-winning actress shared a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with the musician’s name on it. In July, the former Bond girl also shared a photo of her feet playing soccer with a man in bed on a romantic birthday trip to Las Vegas. The photo was captioned: “Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my loyal and supportive friends and fans! “You ALL helped make my birthday even more special. (Sic)”

