Forged in the Barrens , the new expansion to the best-selling digital card game Blizzard Entertainments Fireplace , is now live, kicking off the Year of the Griffin with a cry of blood and thunder! Inspired by the titular frame of World of warcraft , Forged in the Barrens presents 135 new maps that capture the beloved stories, memorable characters and wild dangers that define this iconic and wild frontier.

To survive these grueling proving grounds, players will need to harness all the power the Barrens have to offer. Forged in the Barrens introduces the new keyword Frenzy, which grants minions a powerful effect the first time they survive damage. Players can also add Ranked spells to their deck, which increases power to five mana crystals, and reaches their final form at 10 mana crystals. Spell schools have also been permanently added to many spell cards, further expanding the potential for spell synergies. Finally, by doing their Fireplace debut in Forged in the Barrens are 10 legendary mercenary minions, one for each class, whose stories will unfold throughout the Year of the Gryphons tale.

Forged in the Barrens evokes some of the Warcraft The most iconic stories and themes and the new maps it brings will infuse the game with the spirit and fury of the Horde, said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. With the new base set, you couldn’t ask for a more stimulating start to the Year of the Griffin.

FireplaceBasic set and classic format

Live today and free for all players to unlock as they progress, the Fireplace The Base Set replaces the existing Basic and Classic sets with a collection of 235 cards, some selected from existing sets and some brand new. Designed to adapt and evolve with Fireplace, the base set will be updated every year, serving as a solid foundation for all extensions of a Fireplace year, and serving as a ramp for new and returning players.

Last week saw the launch of the Fireplace Classic format, which invites players to experience the game as it was when it launched in 2014. Sitting alongside Standard and Wild, Classic is a full-fledged format with its own rewards and rankings and will include all of them. Hearth stones original cards as they appeared in the early days of the games.

Visit www.playhearthstone.com for more details on Forged in the Barrens, the base set and the Fireplace Classic format.

Sure Fireplace

With over 100 million players worldwide, Fireplace is Blizzard Entertainments’ internationally acclaimed free digital card game designed for novice and veteran card players. Players can choose from 10 powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft universe. With a variety of game modes ranging from epic one-on-one duels to story-driven single player adventures, Fireplace delivers a vibrant and rewarding experience stacked with strategy, personality and fun. Fireplace is available worldwide for Windows and Mac PCs; Windows, iOS and Android tablets; and iOS and Android mobile phones.

