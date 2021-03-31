‘Menace II Society’ Crack Addict actor Dwayne Barnes on stage controversy – Deadline

Editor’s Note: As we saw last weekend in the Deadline cover, Jay Baker lost his longtime CAA agent job after sending manager Jewerl Keats Ross a Menace II Society music video of a crack addict ready to perform a sexual favor because he was so desperate to feed his habit, we are in a moment of heightened sensitivity that leaves everyone in Hollywood standing on a trap door that can be triggered by a only insult or mischief. We’ve been airing all sides of the story, from the email an offended Ross sent to Baker in response to the clip (which prompted the CAA to fire him) to Baker’s strong apologies for being deaf in sending that clip. in the first place. At Deadline, we thought we were done with the story, until we got a note from Dwayne Barnes, the actor who played the role. Somehow, it felt like he was right to have the final say on this unfortunate incident, as it wasn’t criticizing, but rather presented a worthy reminder of the courage it took for a young actor to embrace. a role like that, a role that no one else wanted. And the personal experience he brought to it and the trauma that followed, which rekindled last weekend. – MF

I was 20 when I moved to Los Angeles from Detroit. My first audition was for Boyz n the Hood. I didn’t get a role.

Soon after, I got the call to audition for Menace II Society. I was asked to audition for the lead role of Caine, the McDonald’s drive-thru guy and the crackhead.

Before auditioning, I called and asked my grandmother what she thought of my audition for this particular role. She said, “You are an actor. People will be smart enough to know it’s not really who you are. I agreed.

I knew it would be controversial, but I guess because it was so close to what I grew up in and around, it wasn’t as shocking to me as I found out to others after deciding to do.

On set, one of the actors (MC Eiht) asked me how long had I been in Los Angeles, I shared with him about a year. He said, “You moved here to play a crackhead and say that shit?” I was crushed. I was humiliated.

I clearly remember other actors like Too Short, Larenz Tate and Clifton Powell being so nice to me. I guess they, like my grandmother said, were wise enough to know actors act; we play roles that sometimes reflect the harsh realities of life.

You see, playing has changed my life. I had no emotional outlet until I found acting in my 10th year in high school. It was the first thing that allowed me to get out of my chaotic life and embody another reality. I could finally scream, laugh out loud, cry and play, and not be called negatively by my name for doing it.

My mother had me at 15 and my older twin brothers at 14. She was an intelligent woman, three times promoted at school. But his dysfunctional family life which included an alcoholic father and a mother who ended up being the sole breadwinner has eaten up all his hope for survival. My grandmother had to work and be away from home, leaving her children to look after themselves most of the day and early in the evening. My father, who was a few years older than my mother, came from an equally dysfunctional home. The kids playing at home got my mom and dad to do things that protected kids couldn’t.

Eventually the rigors of the environment drove them both into drugs, alcohol and destruction, which I sadly must have felt as I saw them go through it all.

When I was 11, my father was shot and killed on the streets of Detroit. Bullet in the head.

My mom went deeper into her shadows and started abusing the new drug, “crack”, which was floating around the streets, and it was over for her.

Two weeks after moving to Los Angeles to pursue my acting dreams, she entered a comatic state that lasted for 15 years mainly due to her use of crack cocaine. My grandmother looked after her at home until my mother died.

With it all, I was a lost soul looking for a way out. In search of my identity as a black man. I followed in my parents’ footsteps and had a child when I was 17. I had no idea how to become a parent. I didn’t even love myself and I also struggled with my gender identity. I was attracted to women, I was attracted to men. What a huge dilemma.

At that time, queerness was not celebrated as it is today. I haven’t heard anything about LGBT people. It was hard enough for me to be a black man living in America, but besides, if all of that, I had the challenge of trying to make sense of my bulky attractions.

I turned to my Christian faith. It got me through the rough streets of my young Detroit, but with my gender identity issues it was the worst place I could be. I kept hearing that being anything other than straight sent me straight to hell.

Now mix the challenge of being an actor in Hollywood with it all. The rejection, the heartache of not getting the roles I wanted, the people who like it, the predators, the users, the abusers. I met them all while my mother was lying in a hospital bed in a room in my grandmother’s house.

Needless to say, my mental, spiritual and physical health took many hits, and I struggled to stay alive, riddled with crippling fears, phobias and anxieties.

After Menace II Society came out, I was so challenged. I actually had a moment similar to the scene I played with my own mom. She didn’t say those words, but one day while I was going to school with a friend, I ran into her and she was just as broken and riddled with this crack disease. She screamed at me for help. “Help me Wayne. Someone just did something to me. Help me.”

The timing was too much for my young self to handle. All I could do was tell her to go home to her mom, my grandmother, and maybe she could help him.

A lot of people in the black community didn’t take too kindly to the part I played in Threat. I later found out from directors Allen and Albert Hughes who were also from Detroit and did a phenomenal job with the film that I was the only actor they could find who was even willing to play the part. .

A close “friend” of mine’s sister said, “My mother said she was disgusted with the part you played in this movie.” I stood in silent terror thinking, “I guess that means she’s disgusted with me. Disgusted with my life. The word shame doesn’t even sum up how I felt.

Another ‘friend’ said, ‘My friend asked me if you were gay. He said only a gay would play a role like that. Are you gay?”

“Yuck. How could you play that? – over and over and over and over again.

It seemed like I was becoming the butt of all the jokes when it came to my portrayal of this character. But don’t get me wrong, there were a lot of people who, after meeting me, were amazed that I played the part so well. “Wow, you’re nothing like that. You are so smart, intelligent and talented. How did you do this? Sometimes I would smile and accept the compliment and sometimes I would shock them and say, “Well my mom was on crack so I guess I had some home research.”

The look on their faces would be utter confusion, not knowing whether to laugh or cry.

I had no idea that it was possible that this role was a spiritual and emotional attempt deep in my subconscious to put myself in my mother’s shoes and bond with her to understand her traumatic path, as well as to heal certain conceptions. about black masculinity and myself. . I had no idea why a role so close to my personal life would be offered to me. I had no idea why I was brave enough to play it.

It took time, a lot of therapy, a lot of prayer, change and sifting through spiritual practices, I did it all. Anything I could to heal those wounds of being a black man in America, of being a queer man in America. And as soon as I felt like I was free, after all the Black Lives Matter, and all the progress that has been made, I see this post on Deadline where a non-black person decided to rock my stage and use it as a weapon to oppress another black, to humiliate him. It disgusted me.

It was also interesting to me that the man who was attacked with my scene directs Barry Jenkins, who directed Moonlight, a film that terribly resembles my own life. As I shared, my mom was also addicted to crack cocaine. I too have struggled with my sexuality and had to struggle deeply to accept my own truth.

I feel like it’s a loop moment in a way. And just like Jewerl did, I am taking back my power. I’m not the scared little kid from Detroit with a past life of low self-esteem, trauma, abuse, and who worked hard to prove my worth. I am worthy. I am a man, a human being. A big queer black man, black actor. And I will no longer remain silent in the face of abuse of any kind for fear that someone will find out about my real self. My real story.

I never knew what impact this film would have on this world. I thought it would be a low budget movie that no one would ever see. I did not know that Menace II Society, a sober look at the products of systemic racism, of which I am a part, and its impact on the black community, more than 25 years after its inception, would be used as a weapon of oppression. Too bad.

What Jewerl went through was super inappropriate and not correct. I applaud him not only for taking it, but for talking about it. We have heard the phrase “silence is violence” throughout this pandemic. Jewerl inspired me to stop being silent, and I thank him for that. And thank you Michael for shedding light on this issue.

Vulnerably,

Dwayne barnes

