Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen on April 16 with a new ride





Universal Studios Hollywood is set to reopen on April 16, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close, and on opening day it will launch a tour based on the animated film Life. secret of domestic animals. California guidelines released this month allow theme parks to reopen as of April 1, but officials at several parks have said they need more time to staff and make other preparations. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim are scheduled to open on April 30. Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park plans to open in May. Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, however, will open this Thursday as early as the state allows. For memory: An earlier version of this story indicated that a Nintendo-themed zone was being built at Universal Studios Japan. The area opened this month. Universal Studios Hollywood will open a day earlier for annual and seasonal pass holders on April 15. Tickets will go on sale online from April 8. With Los Angeles and Orange counties entering the less restrictive orange tier, the third step in the process of reopening California, Universal Studios and the other theme parks in those counties could accept visitors up to 25% off. their capacity when they reopen. All visitors must be residents of California. The state issued detailed guidelines for reopening amusement parks on Friday. Among the requirements: park visitors and employees must wear masks except when eating or drinking; indoor walks should not last more than 15 minutes; and all queues should be outside, with visitors from different households at least six feet apart. Universal Studios Hollywood’s newest ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, will debut when the park reopens. Starring hyperrealistic animated characters, the ride is based on the 2016 New York Pet Adventures movie. The new ride replaces the Globe Theater, a venue for up to 720 people that had been used for corporate and media events. The attraction was scheduled to debut in March 2020, but that was postponed after Universal Studios Hollywood and other theme parks across the state closed in mid-March due to the pandemic. During the shutdown, Universal Studios Hollywood upgraded its Jurassic World The Ride attraction by adding a 22-foot-tall Indominus dinosaur that can blink, flex its arms and claws, and clench its jaw. The creature, a fictional hybrid dinosaur that combines traits from various species, was featured in the 2015 Jurassic World movie. The Indominus will spawn at the end of the ride, as the floating vehicle filled with parking lots is about to fall in one final splash. Meanwhile, work at the park continues on the upcoming series of attractions, Super Nintendo World, a new area featuring characters and scenes from the company responsible for popular video games such as Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, and the Pokemon and Legend of Zelda series. An opening date for the pitch has yet to be announced. Similar ground opened this month at Universal Studios Japan.







