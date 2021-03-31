WWE WrestleMania 37: How To Watch Peacock, Start Times & Match Card

WWE



WrestleMania is upon us again, and the 37th edition of WWE’s greatest show will be historic. This will be WWE’s first pay-per-view to take place in front of a live crowd since March 8, 2020. And this will be the first WrestleMania in front of a live crowd to take place over two days: the first night will be on Saturday April 10, the second night on Sunday April 11.

Each night will be featured by a world championship fight. The first night has Drew McIntyre challenging Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship, and the second night has the real main event of the weekend, Roman Reign defending his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

How to watch: Peacock

For the first time since 2014, WrestleMania will not be broadcasting live on the WWE Network – at least for American viewers. The WWE network has essentially migrated to NBC’s Peacock streaming service, and that’s where you’ll go to watch WrestleMania 37. Peacock has three tiers, Free, Premium, and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you will need a Premium Membership.

The good news is that it will cost you $ 5 per month, less than the WWE Network at $ 9.99. The best news is that there is currently a promotion that gives you 4 months of Premium access for $ 2.50 per month.

Start times

WrestleMania is a two-night extravaganza, taking place on Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11. It’s a godsend: two nights is a much better idea than a seven hour show, who was the pre-COVID style.

Both evenings begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the show emanating from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (In front of fans, for the first time in over a year.) Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay awake late, as WrestleMania begins to 1 a.m. UK time both nights. In Australia, the two nights of WrestleMania start at 10 a.m. AEDT.

Match card night 1

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz.

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

Raw Tag Tag Team Championship game: The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

Night 2 Match Card

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton.

Raw Women’s Tag Team Championship game: Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews.

United States Championship Match: Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus.

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens.

Predictions

Seth Rollins and Cesaro are going to fly the first night: So far the second night seems to be the best show. But the benefit of having two nights is that each game has more time, at least in theory, and that’s great news for Cesaro and Seth Rollins. Rollins is stuck in a deflating gadget, but he’s still easily among the top performers in the entire company. Meanwhile, this could be the moment of escape Cesaro has needed for years. Their game is sure to be excellent, better than anything else on the first night and maybe even the best of the weekend.

Brock Lesnar may return: Although he has been protected for much of the past year, Bobby Lashley is a weak opponent for Drew McIntyre. It looks like the first night is built around McIntyre winning the WWE Championship in front of a live crowd, which he was deprived of last year, which is a good plan. But Lashley has been positioned as a middle card guy for too long, so his run as the champion seems like a formula.

Lashley vs. McIntyre doesn’t look like a WrestleMania main event. In fact, we already saw this at last year’s Backlash pay-per-view, and it was nothing particularly memorable. I think WWE has something up its sleeve to bring out the last moments of the night, and that thing may be Brock Lesnar.

Daniel Bryan wins the UniversaChampionship: Seems unlikely in a way, since Bryan isn’t considered a tippy-top star by WWE brass – or at least that’s what I take from the way he been booked last year. But I predict this on pure logic. Reigns is a big champion, but he beat everyone. Edge is a heel, and there aren’t any solid babyfaces he could quarrel with. Bryan is a babyface, and he will have two opponents ready in Edge and Reigns to wrangle with after WrestleMania.