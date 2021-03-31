Universal Studios Hollywood announces April 16 reopening – Daily Breeze

Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen on April 16 after more than a year of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal officials say.

We’re incredibly excited to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, bring team members back to work and welcome guests to our amazing rides, Universal Studios Hollywood President Karen Irwin said in a statement. It has been a very difficult year and we are delighted to have arrived at this time.

California theme parks have been closed since March 2020 and may reopen as of April 1 under revised COVID-19 health and safety reopening guidelines issued by the state.

California theme parks can reopen at 15% attendance capacity in red / substantial level 2, 25% capacity in orange / moderate level 3, and 35% in least restrictive yellow / minimum level 4 under Government Gavin Newsoms updated Blueprint for a More Secure Economy. Los Angeles County, home to Universal Studios Hollywood, has reached red level and is on the verge of orange level.

Admission tickets go on sale April 8 to the general public and will be limited to residents of California according to state guidelines. Visitors with unused tickets will need to make reservations in advance.

Tickets must be purchased online by a specific date on the Universal Studios Hollywood website. No tickets will be sold at the front door. Due to state restrictions, Universal could occasionally reach capacity and be forced to close park gates until sufficient numbers of visitors depart.

Annual and seasonal pass holders can return to the park on certain dates during the special bonus days which run from April 15 to May 16. Pass holders can make reservations starting April 5.

During the Bonus Days period, pass holders will be able to make one reservation per day starting at midnight each day. Pass holders can resume regular use of their season and annual passes on May 17th. Visits by pass holders during the bonus days period will not count towards the duration of their pass. On May 17, the expiration dates for annual and seasonal memberships will be extended by the number of days remaining on the pass when the park is closed.

The reopening of the Hollywood theme park will feature the start of the new dark ride Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash with the addition of an animatronic Indominus Rex dinosaur on the Jurassic World water ride. Most of the rides will reopen with the park while some will return at a later date due to government restrictions.

The Dark 3-D Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Transformers Rides, Mummy’s Revenge and Hippogriff Roller Coaster Rides and the Studio Tour’s Fast & Furious Supercharged and King Kong 360 3D attractions are scheduled to be open when the Back park.

The park hosted the Taste of Universal food festival with no rides or attractions which will continue to run on certain dates until April 11.

Universal Studios Hollywood will follow the now-familiar new standard of COVID-19 health and safety protocols with limited capacity, required masks, temperature controls, social distancing, improved sanitization, and contactless payments.

Universal is one of the last major theme parks in California to announce a reopening date.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Legoland California in Carlsbad, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will reopen on Thursday April 1.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim will reopen on April 30. Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park has announced plans to resume operations in May without specifying a date. Californias Great America in Santa Clara will return on May 22. SeaWorld San Diego has yet to announce a reopening date or schedule.