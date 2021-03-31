Supergirl’s season 6 replacement explained

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Supergirl’s season 6 premiere.

Super girl Season 6 featured the final superhero tasked with protecting National City following the absence of the titular heroes. At the end of the Season 6 premiere episode, called Rebirth, Lex Luthor managed to send Supergirl to the Phantom Zone, the Kryptonian Space Prison. In her place, Karas’ sister Alex Danvers received a new superhero cloak: Sentinel. However, Alex’s new title is not a random name, it has a rich history and a deep connection to the Martian Manhunter.

Supergirl is gone, at least temporarily, trapped in the Phantom Zone until her allies can find a way to get her out of there. The Super Friends made a brief attempt to retrieve Kara immediately after her disappearance, but the fact that they weren’t sure exactly where she was in the Phantom Zone prevented them from finding her. It’s unclear how long it will take to find the Girl of Steel. In the meantime, however, Alex (donning a powder blue eyeshadow instead of a traditional superhero mask) and the Martian Manhunter have vowed to protect National City in the absence of Supergirls.

In Super girl season 5, Alex was given a Martian watch, called the Soldier’s Hand, which allowed her to bring into existence any weapon she wanted. After leaving the DEO, Alex began his own vigilante journey, joining Supergirl in another field role. In Season 6’s Rebirth, Alex officially takes the next step to becoming a full-fledged superhero by earning an official nickname. The name Sentinel has a deep meaning and a story behind it. Here’s who Sentinel was and why Martian Manhunter passed the honorable name on to Alex as she stepped into the role of National City’s newest hero.

Alex’s Sentry Role Explained

Aside from worrying that Kara is inside the Ghost Zone and in danger, Alex also wonders how the city will be protected while she’s not there. With Supergirl now unable to defend National City, Martian Manhunter believed he and Alex were up to the challenge of becoming Supergirl’s official replacements for the time being. Over their heart to heart Supergirls Season 6 premiere, Martian Manhunter tells Alex that while she isn’t his sister, she is still every part is a hero as she is and that’s what he saw every day. He also saw it when Alex gathered the strength to defeat Lex Luthor, stripping him of his newfound powers and immortality.

Jonn confirms that the former WD agent reminds her of a former Martian colleague named Sentinel she courageously protected and guarded, passing on the name of Sentinel for Alex to use, adding her symbol to the Justice League roster Arrowverse. In a way, Alex carries on the legacy and meaning of the old Martians title and it’s a nice touch that it’s Jonn who gives him the superhero nickname. He has always been one of Alex’s most ardent supporters and the couple have an incredible bond, family, and full of love and respect. In that vein, the timing is made even better because of the connection to Martian Manhunter and his past. Alex is nothing but committed to the cause and will surely honor her new nickname and the vacant role of Supergirl in one fell swoop.

Of course, Super girl, like every other Arrowverse show, used comic book lore as befits the series and its characters. And so, Sentinel is not a Martian’s nickname in DC Comics. On the contrary, the title of Sentinel was most closely associated with Alan Scott, the first Green Lantern. When Alan returned to comics in the 90s, he took on the pseudonym Sentinel after losing his Green Lantern ring. The name was also briefly adapted to differentiate between him and Hal Jordan, another (and more popular) Green Lantern, before returning to his original mantle. Super girl does not refer to the Alan Scotts iteration of Sentinel, which is good since the connection to Martian Manhunter makes a lot more sense in this case.

What Sentinel Means For Alex In Supergirl Season 6

Although Supergirl is temporarily out of service and will likely resume her superhero duties at some point in the near future, the series is heading towards Alex becoming a superhero since Season 5. In the Virtual Reality Obsidians, Alex has spent a day as a Supergirl following her dead father Jeremiahs. As she navigated her new life without her role at the DEO, it made sense for Alex to continue joining his sister on the pitch in a more official capacity.Super girl Season 6. While the circumstances surrounding Alex becoming Sentinel are far from ideal, being a superhero sets his course for the remainder of the season.

Alex has the costume and an official superhero name. It is possible that she, along with Martian Manhunter, will patrol the streets of National City in an effort to protect people. Alex has a little more control as a Sentinel than she did during her time with the DEO because she is now a free agent. Granted, Sentinel doesn’t have powers like the Girl of Steel, Martian Manhunter, or Dreamer, but she does have the Hand of the Soldier watch and a lot of combat training to make up for that. Alex will likely be shown killing criminals and responding to distress calls in between looking for a way to get Kara back from the Phantom Zone.

It is not known if Alex taking on the responsibilities of superhero Karas will be permanent or if Super girl give up hopes of adopting a baby. Previously, Alex had taken on the role of Director of WD because it allowed her to balance her work and life without having to be in the field as often. Thus, allowing her to devote more time to motherhood once she has finally been approved for adoption. However, now that she’s officially transitioned to being Sentinel and taking on more crucial superhero responsibilities, it’s unclear how. Super girl will manage Alex’s life goals from now on. Alex’s new role as Sentinel also means she will have to make sure her identity is kept a secret from others. It’s a bit difficult considering she doesn’t wear a mask (although neither does Kara), but there’s a chance Super girl will finally give him one in a future episode. That said, Alex becoming Sentinel is an intriguing next step on her journey, and as Karas’ sister she’s a solid choice as a Supergirls replacement.

