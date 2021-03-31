Entertainment
Supergirl’s season 6 replacement explained
The Supergirl Season 6 premiere revealed Sentinel, a superhero who will protect National City in Kara’s absence. We break down its role and history.
Warning! Spoilers ahead for Supergirl’s season 6 premiere.
Super girl Season 6 featured the final superhero tasked with protecting National City following the absence of the titular heroes. At the end of the Season 6 premiere episode, called Rebirth, Lex Luthor managed to send Supergirl to the Phantom Zone, the Kryptonian Space Prison. In her place, Karas’ sister Alex Danvers received a new superhero cloak: Sentinel. However, Alex’s new title is not a random name, it has a rich history and a deep connection to the Martian Manhunter.
Supergirl is gone, at least temporarily, trapped in the Phantom Zone until her allies can find a way to get her out of there. The Super Friends made a brief attempt to retrieve Kara immediately after her disappearance, but the fact that they weren’t sure exactly where she was in the Phantom Zone prevented them from finding her. It’s unclear how long it will take to find the Girl of Steel. In the meantime, however, Alex (donning a powder blue eyeshadow instead of a traditional superhero mask) and the Martian Manhunter have vowed to protect National City in the absence of Supergirls.
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
In Super girl season 5, Alex was given a Martian watch, called the Soldier’s Hand, which allowed her to bring into existence any weapon she wanted. After leaving the DEO, Alex began his own vigilante journey, joining Supergirl in another field role. In Season 6’s Rebirth, Alex officially takes the next step to becoming a full-fledged superhero by earning an official nickname. The name Sentinel has a deep meaning and a story behind it. Here’s who Sentinel was and why Martian Manhunter passed the honorable name on to Alex as she stepped into the role of National City’s newest hero.
Alex’s Sentry Role Explained
Aside from worrying that Kara is inside the Ghost Zone and in danger, Alex also wonders how the city will be protected while she’s not there. With Supergirl now unable to defend National City, Martian Manhunter believed he and Alex were up to the challenge of becoming Supergirl’s official replacements for the time being. Over their heart to heart Supergirls Season 6 premiere, Martian Manhunter tells Alex that while she isn’t his sister, she is still every part is a hero as she is and that’s what he saw every day. He also saw it when Alex gathered the strength to defeat Lex Luthor, stripping him of his newfound powers and immortality.
Jonn confirms that the former WD agent reminds her of a former Martian colleague named Sentinel she courageously protected and guarded, passing on the name of Sentinel for Alex to use, adding her symbol to the Justice League roster Arrowverse. In a way, Alex carries on the legacy and meaning of the old Martians title and it’s a nice touch that it’s Jonn who gives him the superhero nickname. He has always been one of Alex’s most ardent supporters and the couple have an incredible bond, family, and full of love and respect. In that vein, the timing is made even better because of the connection to Martian Manhunter and his past. Alex is nothing but committed to the cause and will surely honor her new nickname and the vacant role of Supergirl in one fell swoop.
Of course, Super girl, like every other Arrowverse show, used comic book lore as befits the series and its characters. And so, Sentinel is not a Martian’s nickname in DC Comics. On the contrary, the title of Sentinel was most closely associated with Alan Scott, the first Green Lantern. When Alan returned to comics in the 90s, he took on the pseudonym Sentinel after losing his Green Lantern ring. The name was also briefly adapted to differentiate between him and Hal Jordan, another (and more popular) Green Lantern, before returning to his original mantle. Super girl does not refer to the Alan Scotts iteration of Sentinel, which is good since the connection to Martian Manhunter makes a lot more sense in this case.
What Sentinel Means For Alex In Supergirl Season 6
Although Supergirl is temporarily out of service and will likely resume her superhero duties at some point in the near future, the series is heading towards Alex becoming a superhero since Season 5. In the Virtual Reality Obsidians, Alex has spent a day as a Supergirl following her dead father Jeremiahs. As she navigated her new life without her role at the DEO, it made sense for Alex to continue joining his sister on the pitch in a more official capacity.Super girl Season 6. While the circumstances surrounding Alex becoming Sentinel are far from ideal, being a superhero sets his course for the remainder of the season.
Alex has the costume and an official superhero name. It is possible that she, along with Martian Manhunter, will patrol the streets of National City in an effort to protect people. Alex has a little more control as a Sentinel than she did during her time with the DEO because she is now a free agent. Granted, Sentinel doesn’t have powers like the Girl of Steel, Martian Manhunter, or Dreamer, but she does have the Hand of the Soldier watch and a lot of combat training to make up for that. Alex will likely be shown killing criminals and responding to distress calls in between looking for a way to get Kara back from the Phantom Zone.
It is not known if Alex taking on the responsibilities of superhero Karas will be permanent or if Super girl give up hopes of adopting a baby. Previously, Alex had taken on the role of Director of WD because it allowed her to balance her work and life without having to be in the field as often. Thus, allowing her to devote more time to motherhood once she has finally been approved for adoption. However, now that she’s officially transitioned to being Sentinel and taking on more crucial superhero responsibilities, it’s unclear how. Super girl will manage Alex’s life goals from now on. Alex’s new role as Sentinel also means she will have to make sure her identity is kept a secret from others. It’s a bit difficult considering she doesn’t wear a mask (although neither does Kara), but there’s a chance Super girl will finally give him one in a future episode. That said, Alex becoming Sentinel is an intriguing next step on her journey, and as Karas’ sister she’s a solid choice as a Supergirls replacement.
Next: Superman And Lois’ Fortress Of Loneliness Makes A Clash With Supergirl
Sebastian Stan poses with his head cast in new look for Falcon & Winter Soldier set
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]