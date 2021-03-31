Robert Irwin takes his late father Steve Irwins for a ride after passing his driving test





The Irwin family have found another way to honor the legacy of the late Patriarch and “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin. Steves’ son Robert took to social media on Tuesday to share the exciting news that he had passed his driver’s test and was taking a ride in his late father’s famous truck. “I passed my driving test!” he wrote online. “My first solo training was super special and I took my dad, Ute, to see Grace in the hospital right after she was born. Beside the endearing message was a photo of Robert, 17, standing next to the iconic vehicle showing a provisional driver’s plate and sporting a broad smile on his face. ROBERT IRWIN ‘ABSOLUTELY THE HEART’ ON WILD FIRES IN DEVASTATIVE AUSTRALIA Grace is the newborn baby to Roberts’ sister, Bindi Irwin. Bindi announced just days ago that she and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace Warrior Irwin Chandler into the world. The child’s names are a tribute to Bindi and Roberts’ “warrior of the fauna” father. Robert shared another social media post on Friday celebrating the birth of his niece. The post contained a photo of the happy parents with their newborn baby, as well as a photo of Robert lovingly looking at the new family member. STEVE IRWIN’S SON IS SHOCK LIKE HIS FATHER IN SIDE BY SIDE PHOTOS WITH CROCODILE “Let the uncle’s adventures begin! I love you so much, Grace,” he wrote next to the pretty pictures. “This little one chose the two best parents in the world. The most amazing, caring, strongest mom and the funniest, coolest, kindest dad.” He concluded, “I love all three of you so much that I can’t wait to see this exciting journey ahead!” Bindi, now 22, also had the chance to take her late father’s famous truck for a ride after passing her own driving test a few years ago. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP In 2016, the young “Free Willy: Escape from Pirates CoveThe star shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding her own provisional driver’s plate that all new drivers must keep on their cars in Australia. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “Many thanks to Constable Joshua Little and the Queensland Police Department for testing me today and giving me my license,” she wrote in the post at the time. “It was wonderful to take my test in St George and pass the first time around and in my old giant daddy!”







