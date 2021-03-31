Port Ludlow Art League resumes gallery, exhibition hours





PORT LUDLOW – The Port Ludlow Art League will resume art exhibitions at the Port Ludlow Resort and Inn and open the Port Ludlow Art League gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. “We are delighted to continue our art exhibitions at the Inn and Gallery for our artists and the community,” Pamela Raine, President of the Port Ludlow Art League, said in a press release. “Whether you’re treating yourself to artwork that brings you joy or just grabbing a hand-painted card, the Gallery is safe and convenient shopping,” she says. The Port Ludlow Art League’s original 6 inch by 6 inch artwork panels continue to be a hit with the community as the proceeds provide college scholarships to Chimacum high school graduates and Quilcene. ” The league’s Artist of the Month for April is Shirley Bomgaars, who has recently worked with watercolors, acrylics and mixed media – “always lifted with a bit of whimsy,” organizers said. Her subject matter ranges from antique toys, pets, and wildlife – or just her own perspective. The League’s Jeweler of the Month is Judy Danberg, a longtime dressmaker who moved to Port Ludlow over 25 years ago and found a second outlet for her creative endeavors after taking an introductory manufacturing course jewelry at the Bay Club. She takes raw materials and transforms them into wearable art, particularly enjoying the incorporation of ancient pearls in her jewelry designs. Over the years, Danberg has collected treasures from his international travels and the famous gem and jewelry fair in Tucson, Arizona. Some of Danberg’s treasures include ancient glass beads from Italy, 250 year old trade beads from Alaska, 300 year old tiny gold beads from France, and vintage crystals from Austria. Bomgaars’ works will be on display at the Sound Community Bank, and Danberg’s designers will be at the Port Ludlow Art League Gallery. Both will be available online at www.portludlowart.org. To make a business meeting, send an e-mail [email protected] The gallery is located next to the Sound Community Bank at the corner of Oak Bay Road and Osprey Ridge Drive in Port Ludlow. The Port Ludlow Resort and Inn is located at 1 Heron Road off Oak Bay Road in Port Ludlow. This month, members of the Port Ludlow Art League showcase scale-motivated artwork. Judy DanBerg’s jewelry is on display this month in Port Ludlow. Pamela Raine’s “Bubble Bait” ​​is part of the Port Ludlow Art League group show in April.









