“ I felt like a fucking loser ”
Today, Adam Driver is one of the most sought-after actors among directors in Hollywood. But his first attempt at acting in Los Angeles, California was embarrassed and disappointed. Lucky for him, he didn’t give up.
Adam Driver has been interested in theater since he was a teenager
Driver first became interested in the theater when he was a young teenager. One of his first roles was Pontius Pilates, water boy, in a church play. A little later he was cast Oklahoma! He had a line Check his heart! When Driver arrived in high school, his acting teachers felt he had something special. So they encouraged him to audition for Julliard. But he didn’t make the cut.
I didn’t come in, I think, because I wanted to please, he said The New Yorker in 2019. I had no opinion on what I was saying.
Adam Drivers first attempt in Hollywood
After being rejected by Julliard, Driver decided to travel to Hollywood to try to forge another path in the world of theater. If the theater didn’t work, maybe the movies would.
He pushed everything he owned in his 1990 Lincoln Town Car and said goodbye to his girlfriend.
It was quite an event, he told the publication. Like, I don’t know when to see each other again. Our love will find a way. And then: Have a good trip, small town! Hollywood, I’m coming!
But he had problems almost immediately. The drivers’ car broke down outside of Amarillo, Texas. He spent almost all the money he had to fix it. When he finally arrived in Los Angeles, he stayed at a hostel for two nights and found a state agent to help him find an apartment, which he considers a total scam.
After some thought, Driver decided to use the $ 200 he had left in his name as gasoline money to return home to Mishawaka, Indiana. He had been gone for a week altogether.
It was just embarrassing, he said. I felt like a f * cking loser.
Juilliard takes two
After the pilots’ first attempt to become a professional actor, he joined the Marine Corps. In a particularly dangerous training exercise, he vowed to give another attempt at play on his exit. Due to a sternum injury, he was honorably discharged.
When Driver returned home, he decided to re-audition for Julliard. He performed a monologue by Richard III. Happy birthday was her choice of song.
This very interesting young man was walking the room, tall, tall, gangly, hair partially falling over his face, Richard Feldman, a teacher at Juilliard, told the Pilots’ Audition publication.
The driver was at work in a Target distribution warehouse when he got the call that got him into the program.
I ran back and forth in the truck area, jumping, he said. I was delighted.
And just like that, his life changed.
