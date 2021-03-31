Will a Twitter investigation backfire on Texas AG’s tweets?

Twitter is calling for an end to the alleged harassment of Ken Paxton after the social media giant suspended Donald Trump’s account. What happens is important. But don’t forget O the social media company is now seeking relief.

When Twitter decided earlier this year to fire Donald Trump from its platform, the decision fell under the skin of many followers of the ex-president. For some right-wing critics of the social media company, this represented further proof that Big Tech should lose its legal shield. Nowhere was the fury stronger than the great state of Texas, whose lawmakers started to consider ban social media companies from banning users based on certain views. The constitutionality of this potential action aside, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went even further by opening an investigation into Twitter’s policies and procedures related to content moderation. “Twitter / Facebook closing the conservative acts”, Paxton tweeted. “As an AG I’m going to fight them with whatever I have.”

What followed has the potential to be a really big deal, but maybe not for the reason most would immediately assume. An ongoing trial can have an impact other government investigations.

On March 8, Twitter sued Paxton in federal court. The social media giant claims Paxton is abusing his authority by seeking to harass and intimidate Twitter in retaliation for his exercise of First Amendment rights. Twitter is seeking an injunction on Texas AG to take action to enforce its requests for investigative documents. And the Twitter costume receives support from others. For example, in a case that is not even a month old, the Journalists’ Committee for Press Freedom and other advocacy organizations have already filed an amicus brief which warns that the government’s efforts to enforce point of view neutrality will lead to the temptation to force platforms to broadcast the word.

This is a real concern and a reason why Hollywood should tire of efforts to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. But the topic isn’t the only notable thing about the Twitter costume; Equally interesting and significant is the current location of this case.

Twitter is suing in federal court in San Francisco. In other words, it’s the bosom of the tech company rather than the conservative heart.

And what is the official basis for the jurisdiction of a Northern District Court of California?

Twitter gives two main reasons for its complaint. First, he argues that Paxton directed the efforts there by “forwarding” investigation requests to the Northern District of California, where the company’s head office is located. Second, Paxton allegedly consented to the Northern District of California agreeing to Twitter User Agreement,which specifies where disputes should be resolved.

“The Texas Attorney General’s Office has been granted authorization and use of a Twitter account since 2009, which was used to post Tweets as recently as March 6, 2021,” the Twitter complaint states. AG Paxton has separately maintained a Twitter account since 2009, currently operated under the display name ‘Attorney General Ken Paxton’, which he uses regularly to comment on political issues. He has used this account to advertise that he is ‘fighting’ Twitter with “everything I got after Twitter permanently suspended President Trumps’ account, and the account was used to post Tweets as recently as March 8, 2021. CID investigation and retaliation concerns the conditions and services of Twitters.

Twitter’s strategy is smart enough, but also potentially important given a number of legal trends of this century. This includes ideology-based forum shopping, national injunctions, and judges upholding the enforceability of clickwrap agreements (i.e. the few dense swear words on each read). Also, last week, the Supreme Court extensive personal competence in civil suits. In short, if Twitter’s gambit works, other digital companies may attempt something similar when government agencies go after them.

The jurisdictional issue will be the first ever for U.S. District Court Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco, as Paxton filed a termination motion on the very matter on Monday night. “Twitter is trying to squeeze a square peg into a round hole,” says Texas AG. “This potential litigation over the documents doesn’t belong to the court at all. But if it does, it belongs to a court in Texas, not here.”

Paxton defends the investigation by calling his office to investigate whether Twitter “illegally misled Texas consumers” while challenging the idea that communicating with a business across state lines subdues a state sovereign to the jurisdiction of the courts of another state.

As for Paxton tweeting, the motion (read here) argues that the terms of service do not apply because this dispute is constitutional and does not concern “the access and use of [Twitters] services.

If that argument doesn’t work, and it might very well not, Paxton also tries to point out that Twitter’s terms of service recognize that [i]If you are a federal, state or local government entity in the United States using the Services in your official capacity and you are not legally able to agree to the control law, jurisdiction or place clauses above , these clauses do not apply to you.

Twitter will soon be making counter arguments to the judge.