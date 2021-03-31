Ann Arbor Film Festival 2021: The Inheritance Brings Education Into Entertainment





Practice without thought is blind; thought without practice is empty. Kwame Nkrumah, the first Prime Minister and President of postcolonial Ghana, once said these words about achieving equality and justice through planning and coherent action. In The Inheritance, shown at this year’s Ann Arbor Film Festival, those words are chalked inside a collective house in Philadelphia. Members strive to achieve the kind of natural living once practiced by some of their African ancestors, and these words are a reminder of the ongoing struggle for racial equality. Ephraim Asilis the Inheritance weaves documentary-style images of black separatist group MOVE and the Black arts movement with a script written by a West Philadelphia collective. The collective learns from the members of MOVE Debbie Africa, Mike Africa Sr. and Mike Africa Jr., as well as poets Sonia sanchez and Ursula rucker; these leaders all make appearances throughout the film to educate the collective, as well as us the viewers. The incorporation of these important characters into the film’s script creates meaning in a rather straightforward plot concerning the lives of the members of the collective. The Legacy combines fact and fiction to create a unique plot-based documentary format that works well for the dual purpose of informing while entertaining. The dramatized re-enactment of collective struggles educates viewers on the workings of the house while simultaneously captivating them with conflict and humor. However, most of the story is told through historical footage from MOVE that comes in and out of the plot. The film explains in depth the beliefs of MOVE, as well as the details of the horrific bombing of the organization’s home in Philadelphia. But before we dive deeper into MOVE, the film describes African socialism. Members of the West Philadelphia collective explain in detail the purpose of the ideology: to build an extended family of community members and to share economic resources. This information is needed to guide viewers on their journey to understanding the teachings of John Africa, founder and leader of MOVEs. The Inheritance offers us a history lesson taught directly by MOVE members while provoking individual reflection on today’s society. Members are encouraged to worry only about themselves, which seems contradictory when considering larger social issues like environmental justice and industrialization, which require a collective effort to change. However, in the minds of MOVE members, thinking only of yourself amounts to more than selfish desires. If you care deeply about yourself and need food and water to survive, you will not allow these resources to become polluted. It’s the MOVE mentality. And that’s definitely refreshing in a capitalist society where money production and land ownership are superior. However, what makes this film meaningful is its portrayal of a story that is often overlooked. The ideology that MOVE promotes is certainly not mainstream, which makes it less likely to be discussed in schools. the organization is known for her anti-technology and animal rights beliefs in a society that thrives on technological innovation and benefits from animals for the benefit of humans. So when the MOVE house was bombarded in 1985, politicians didn’t think twice about leaving this story behind, in part because few people were tied to their beliefs in the first place. This mindset was and is unacceptable, and The Inheritance reminds us that there is so much ugly history and tragedy that goes unrecognized in political and educational spaces. The Legacy is not for moviegoers looking for uneducated entertainment. The movie is packed with lessons that should have been discussed a long time ago, and that’s what makes it an interesting watch. But that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t entertaining. The scripted storyline with guest appearances balances out the past footage of the story, making for a fairly even spread of drama and fact that will keep you watching until the end. Legacy proves that telling history through art can be a powerful method of education. Laura Millar, editor of the Daily Arts [email protected]. Suggested articles

