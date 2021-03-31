Harley Quinn showrunner teases Suicide Squad actor in season 3





The showrunner behind the hugely successful animated series Harley Quinn teased a connection to the upcoming movie The Suicide Squad this weekend. Patrick Schumacker took to Twitter to hype fans for a special guest star for next season, and the hashtag dropped some serious clues. Just managed a very special guest star for @dcharleyquinn. I don’t think anyone will see it coming. I will hide his identity so that you #DontGetTooAttached too soon.March 27, 2021 Find out more Given that “don’t get too attached” is a long-standing Suicide Squad joke, we can probably expect to hear someone from James Gunn’s upcoming film this season. Schumacker could keep things close to a vest for a myriad of reasons, whether it’s that the reveal is a spoiler for the film, that it’s saying too much about a plot in the next season of Harley Quinn, or – and that – this seems most likely – that he just enjoys playing with the fans. Schumacker has previously shot down the idea of ​​non-Suicide Squad Bat-Saga voices, including Mark Hamill, Kevin Conroy, and Tara Strong, as well as major cast from the film himself like John Cena and Idris Elba. However, the showrunner confirmed Cena’s guess was warm. It was the last clue that led us to our guess. Schumacker’s latest tweet confirmed that whoever this mysterious man is, that he would express himself. Considering that anyone else from the Suicide Squad speaking on the show would be some kind of a boring reward, our money is the director of the film – James Gunn. Cena being warm could also be linked to the director, given that he will be working closely with the Peacemaker series. Either way, we’ll have to wait until Harley Quinn’s debut to find out! At this time, the release date for Season 3 has not been announced. Here is what James Gunn said about The Suicide Squad and the level of involvement of Warner Bros in the project.







