Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ will test Hollywood tent renaissance





09:49 am PDT 03/30/2021



by



Pamela mcclintock



The Legendary and Warner Bros. is already a quick success abroad, where it debuted with $ 123 million last weekend.

After the worst year in box office history amid the coronavirus pandemic, Godzilla vs. Kong hopes to put Hollywood back on the path to being able to step out of the big-budget studio tents without facing economic disaster. The legendary monsters mashup debuts nationwide on Wednesday in more than 3,000 theaters and more than 6,000 screens, a pandemic record as more theaters turn on the lights. More than 94 percent of the U.S. market is now in play, but only 30 percent of Canada, according to Warner Bros. And there are already more than 10,000 private parties booked, also a record for the pandemic, Warners says. At the same time, many cinemas have limited capacity, especially in Los Angeles and New York. On Tuesday, Los Angeles was officially licensed at the Orange level, which means theaters can increase capacity by 25-50% in the coming days. Legendary and his partner Warner Bros. have already scored a major victory last weekend when the monsters mashup debuted at $ 123 million at the overseas box office, the best opening for a Hollywood film since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. This included more than $ 70 million in China. North America’s best three-day pandemic launch to date belongs to Warners’ Wonder Woman 1984 ($ 16.7 million), which opened at Christmas during a second wave of COVID-19 cases that sparked a wave of theaters being closed, when theaters in Los Angeles and New York did not have still not reopened at all. As Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong debuts simultaneously on HBO Max. Analysts believe Godzilla vs. Kong has a chance to cross $ 30 million for the five days in North America, which would be a huge boost for the film and exhibition industry as more theaters reopen and the appetite for the cinema is tested. While not close to what a big budget photo would normally hope to do, it would be a significant improvement. “I don’t expect to see anything close to the Chinese box office numbers, but I do think we should hopefully see a decent progression in North America over other recent versions of Hollywood.” , says Eric Handler, Wall Street analyst, MKM Partners. Tuesday separately, Warner Bros. announced that he was pushing back the release of Mortal combat of a week from April 16 to 23. Insiders say it gives the film more wiggle room Godzilla, including increased access to high-end sites. In addition, cinemas should be able to increase their capacity as each week progresses. March 30, 2:45 p.m. Update with Mortal combat move.







