Venom 2 release date delayed by a week





Venom’s sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will now arrive a week later than expected, following a trend set by Godzilla vs. Kong & Mortal Kombat.

Venom: May there be carnage has seen its release date pushed back once again, but fans won’t have to wait long to see the Symbiote anti-hero in theaters. Originally slated for 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Sony to delay the release of the hit movie sequel from 2018 to 2021. The studio is slated to open on June 25, 2021, but after Universal Studios was delayed. F9 on the same date, Sony moved Venom 2 to September 14, 2021. Venom: May there be carnage will see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) come face to face with his most iconic villain, Carnage (Woody Harrelson). Carnage will be joined alongside the villain, Shriek (Naomi Harris), but other than that, little is known about the plot. Motion capture performer Andy Serkis is set to helm the project, succeeding original director Reuben Flesher. Venom: May there be carnageis the second film in the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel Characters. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Venom 2’s New Title Explained: What The Carnage Means Variety revealed that Sony has decided to delay Venom: May there be carnage through September 24, 2021. The film now arrives three weeks after Marvel Studios’ releaseShang Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Venom: May there be carnage will now open next The Sopranos prequel movie,The Many Saints of Newark, and the adaptation of the hit musical,Dear Evan Hansen. This is one of many COVID-19 release date changes to delay a movie for just a week. Godzilla vs. Kong was scheduled to premiere on March 26, but was delayed five days to March 31. Most recently, Warner Bros. delayed the release of Mortal combat back a week to April 23. These recent delays come as more theaters begin to open across the country due to the rollout of vaccines, the decrease in COVID-19 cases and the lifting of restrictions by cities. Godzilla vs. Kong the international box office showed that there was a high demand from moviegoers to go to the movies, and the first Venom grossed $ 269 million in China alone to bring its world total to $ 856 million. Sony insisted on keeping its films in cinematic exclusivity. Sony has postponed its entire list from 2020 to 2021 and since the start of the year it has been adjusting its schedule. Unlike Disney, Warner Bros. or Paramount who have streaming services to stream their popular movies to, Sony does not have a streaming outlet. Sony has revamped the release dates of several of their films. Morbius, the other spinoff film of a classic Spider-Man villain, was moved from March 2021 to October 2021, and then a day later was postponed to January 2022. Sony still has Spider-Man: No Coming Home scheduled for December 17, 2021 and Venom: May there be carnage firmly before this release could be an indicator that there could be a connection between the two films. Next: How Venom 2 Can Set Up Spider-Man 3’s Multiverse Story Source: Variety Suicide Squad TV spot shows new photos of Starro and Captain Boomerang

About the Author Richard fink

(55 articles published)

Richard Fink is a news writer for Screen Rant. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2016 with a degree in Film and Media Production.







