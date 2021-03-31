Entertainment
US federal bailout helps New Haven restaurants and entertainment
Aid may be on its way for struggling restaurants and entertainment venues in New Haven. The recently past American Rescue Plan Act, or ARP, which was signed into federal law on March 11, could bring at least $ 94 million in federal funding to Elm City.
Overall, the ARP is a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, based on the March 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the December Consolidated Appropriations Act. 2020. The plan includes one-time checks of $ 1,400 for single filers and emergency funding to state and local governments, among other provisions. New Haven business leaders are optimistic that ARP will affect the city by providing assistance to restaurants and entertainment venues.
This stimulus package has a much broader scope than the December stimulus package, said Garrett Sheehan, president and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce. [It] has greater impacts on vaccine deployment, state and local governments, and even programs that go beyond COVID relief.
The plan establishes a $ 28.6 billion restaurant revitalization fund that aims to address financial losses suffered by restaurants across the country due to the pandemic. The program, which is expected to start accepting applications in April, allows individual restaurants to receive a subsidy equal to 100% of their pandemic-related losses, for a total amount of $ 5 million.
Steve Fontana, deputy director of economic development for New Haven, told The News the fund will provide vital support to New Haven’s small mom-and-pop establishments, which make up the core of the city’s business community.
I think [the Restaurant Revitalization Fund] It’s great to get restaurants to rehire people and help them get through this next period, Fontana said.
The ARP is also allocating an additional $ 1.25 billion in federal grants to help entertainment venues through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, or SVOG. The US Small Business Association has established a online portal for entertainment venues affected by COVID-19 to apply for SVOG from April 8
New Haven, home to Toads Place, College Street Music Hall and Cafe Nine, could benefit from this program, which aims to help entertainment venues stay afloat.
When you talk about New Haven, you mean entertainment and food, Fontana said. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will be major assets for New Haven businesses.
The plan also revises the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, a loan program put in place to help businesses pay their employees. Under the plan, more categories of non-profit entities are eligible for PPP, $ 7 billion has been added to the program, and recipients of 2021 PPP loans are now eligible for SVOG.
Angela Lee 23, an economic development fellow at the city chamber of commerce, leads small business outreach to share information on stimulus programs. Lee said the most common resource she provides to businesses is information on PPP eligibility and its application process. Companies, she said, are often unsure whether they qualify to apply.
President Joe Biden signed the 2021 PPP extension law in law, extending the application deadline for PPP loans from March 31 to May 31. Despite revisions to the PPP program, Fontana noted that New Haven businesses are reluctant to borrow more money.
I do not think so [PPP] is going to be as successful as people hope, Fontana said. There are probably better ways to help small businesses; what they want is to see their customers come back.
Fontana said he sees the local government as a support system to keep the city going until big federal stimulus packages such as the ARP kick in. In July, the city teamed up. to The Community Foundation Mission Investments Company to launch the Greater Haven Minority and Women Small Business Partnership Loan Program, which provides low interest, partially repayable loans to small businesses.
The city’s Small Business Resource Center hired a consultant to provide up to five free hours of administrative support per month to New Haven businesses. The city is also running campaigns to promote local restaurants, like New Haven Eats Outdoors, an outdoor dining program set to launch on April 1.
The American Rescue Plan Act passed the House with a 219-212 votes and the Senate with a 50-49 vote.
