Manoj Bajpayee slams Bollywood fixation with box office: people destroy good work based on day one fundraising

Manoj Bajpayee felt that the film industry values ​​box office collections over good content and performance. He called it ridiculous and said his fight against that mentality had been frustrating.

Earlier this month, Manoj won the National Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Bhonsle. This is the third national award of his career.

Talk to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Manoj said no one is accorded importance in the film industry if their films have not performed well at the box office. Agar aapko box office collection nahi milta hai, toh aapne duniya ki sabse achchi film banayi hai, log usko trash maante hai the best movie in the world). It has been very frustrating to work in an industry where quality and talent are only secondary. The first thing everyone talks about after the movie comes out is how much he made in the first show. It’s ridiculous, he said.

Also read: When Suhana Khan berated her father Shah Rukh Khan for not quitting smoking as he promised

I’ve worked in this industry with all of these rejections and the people who wrecked the good work and performance based on the collection from day one. But I came from outside, option humare paas nahi hota hai ki aap chhod ke chale jaayein. Yahaan raho, lado aur kaam karte raho (we don’t have the possibility to leave. We have to stay here, fight and keep working). The fight with the box office has been intimidating and frustrating. Most of the time, we really felt like we lost him, he added.

Recently, Manoj was seen in the movie Zee5 Silence Can You Hear It ?, alongside Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur and Sahil Vaid. He played a police officer leading the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a woman in the film, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans.