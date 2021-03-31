Jennifer Love Hewitt on his objectification as a young actor: I look back and I go, ‘Ew’





Jennifer Love Hewitt talks about the incredibly inappropriate and rude things interviewers asked of her when she was a young actress. The Ghost Whisperer star spoke Vulture in an interviewposted this week about her naughty 2001 romantic comedy, Heartbreakers. The film stars Hewitt and Sigourney Weaver as a torn mother-daughter duo who steals the hearts and money of the rich. When asked how she looks at the creepy peeping in the media About her body at the time, Hewitt shared that she recently watched Britney Spears documentary Framing Britney Spears and was related to it. In part of the document, there is a discussion of how Spears’ breasts were in the spotlight, and Hewitt noticed a familiarity. As I walked through it, and interviewers were asking me what would now be incredibly inappropriate, disgusting things, it wasn’t. I mean, I was hardly dressed for the whole movie. For some reason, in my brain I was able to just go, okay, well, I guess they wouldn’t ask if that was inappropriate, she said on the exit.

Getty Images via Getty Images



Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt star in a scene from “Heartbreakers”.

Hewitt said that now, as a 42 year old female with a daughter, I definitely look back and go, Ew. The actor added that she was disappointed that much of her press for Heartbreakers was devoted to the body, as I had really worked hard in this movie to do a good job as an actress.

Columbia Pictures via Getty Images



Freddie Prinze Jr and Jennifer Love Hewitt staring fearfully in a scene from the 1998 movie “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”.

On how she was young when she was objectified and dubbed a sex symbol, Hewitt, who experienced the behavior before she was even 18, said she got so used to inappropriate questions that she had just started [prepare myself], like, i know i’m doing an interview today so i’m pretty sure at least 20 of the 40mins are going to be for boobs and body stuff, so cut them out and maybe they’ll ask me something else. Recalling the Spears documentary again, Hewitt said watching it made me feel a bit sick to my stomach, as I remember having that feeling in hindsight. I’m so grateful to have been at a time when hopefully this narrative will change for the young girls who are coming in now, and they won’t have to have these conversations, she concluded. Read the full interviewwith Vulture here. Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos