SBIFF education programs continue under COVID





When the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival wrapped up at the end of January 2020, no one could have predicted how completely life would be transformed in a matter of weeks. The festival suite of offices and screened classrooms at the Barbakow Family Center for Film Studies on State Street across from the Arlington Theater was in full swing, the winners of the 10-10-10 student film competition were celebrating and the class The 2020-2021 Rosebud Festivals program was gearing up for a robust season of previews and question-and-answer sessions. Then, thanks to COVID-19, everything stopped. In fact, that is not what happened. Thanks to the ingenuity of SBIFF Education Coordinator Claire Waterhouse and the rest of Roger Durlings' dedicated staff, these ambitious programs, which now typically reach up to 14,000 people per year, have continued to roll, albeit virtually. Indeed, thanks to the flexibility of location inherent in digital meetings, certain aspects of the work have even intensified. For example, the film festival company has increased the number of previews on offer, giving movie-hungry fans access to top talent through live Q&A sessions on Zoom. And almost immediately after the lockdown, the festival began posting daily emails written by Roger Durling and Claire Waterhouse that offered in-depth reviews and analysis of recommended films. The latter company gathered many fans during the year of its inception. Applying the same productivity habits that made him so successful as festival director and as a film teacher at SBCC, Durling wrote hundreds of these not-so-small essays in just one year. It's like Andrew Sarris or Pauline Kael have to squeeze a decade or more of reviews into one long season. According to Durling, these articles are usually written seven days in advance, but there must be room for improvisation as the writing is affected by current events. So, like when Christopher Plummer died, I told everyone to stop the presses. The same happened with Chadwick Boseman and with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. For Durling, the process of writing these essays is tied to a long-standing routine of showing films virtually every day. I'm on a diet, he said, and usually by 6:30 p.m. I'll be home watching TV watching something that I think will help me get through the day. or that I intend to teach. . More importantly, and like any good teacher, Durling never writes on a film from memory. When he sits down to write his recommendations, it's always from a new vision that night, or the night before. In the coming weeks, you can expect to receive many more of these movie recommendations, as well as news from the 10-10-10 competition, which has gone on virtually, and all of SBIFF's other educational programs.

