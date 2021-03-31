‘Bollywood has always welcomed married women,’ says Esha Deol who is set for a comeback

Why did you make product recommendations more frequently than movies?

Why not? What is wrong with endorsements? There is a following fan that I have maintained over the years. In addition, there are people who want me to endorse their products. Even with endorsements, I believe you take some type of responsibility when promoting something and I love to advertise. My babies were really small and I could only save time for short sessions. Now that they’re older, I go back to feature films and web series.

Do you see a change in the way Bollywood now looks at actors returning to mainstream movies after a maternity break?

I always had a hard time answering this question because I saw my mother in the 1980s being a married woman with two daughters like someone who was still working. She has always been greeted in the industry with amazing films and roles. Thus, the Hindi film industry has always been open to working with married women. These are the women who take a break alone, to settle down, get married, have children, etc. The industry has always been welcoming.

Your book Amma Mia established you as a famous writer. Do you plan to write more?

I am grateful that my book reached my fans, especially the young mothers for whom it was intended. It was very well received. Although it came out just before the lockdown, we managed to get out of it and it hit a mark among all contemporary parenting books. It feels good. It took me a year and a half to write the book and I wrote it during my second pregnancy. To write another one, I think I need to be motivated enough to move on to another topic.