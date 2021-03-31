Curry Group Says Millions of People Needed for Waterfront Parks and Downtown Homelessness | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayor Lenny Curry’s Downtown Task Force recommends the city spend more than $ 104 million to revitalize the downtown area, revitalize waterfront parks, add entertainment and help the homeless.

The group of CEOs and business leaders voted 5-0 on March 30 to adopt a list that includes $ 70 million for waterfront public spaces, $ 20 million to help move and strengthen homeless services from the Sulzbacher Center and $ 12 million for downtown events, public art, Jacksonville Jazz Festival, an art festival hosted by the Cultural Council and $ 2.2 million for improved lighting streets.

The panel, chaired by The Vestcor Companies president John Rood, also wants the Curry administration to add $ 7.7 million in recurring spending to the city’s budget to:

• Beautification and maintenance at street level.

• A fund for downtown cultural events.

• Staff to speed up downtown projects.

• Support and expansion of college and university education in the urban core.

Voting at the Jacksonville Main Library closed the group’s third and final meeting.

The group included Ed Burr, CEO of GreenPointe Holdings LLC, Aundra Wallace, President of JAXUSA; Jacksonville Transportation Authority CEO Nathaniel Ford; and Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff, Amy Mergen.

Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer sat on the panel but was not a voting member.

Jack Hanania, group member and founder and CEO of Hanania Automotive Group, was not present during the March 30 vote.

Riverside parks

For waterfront projects, the group urged the Curry administration and city council to spend $ 40 million over four years to create a “destination” waterfront park on the North Rim and a Riverwalk extension from the unfinished Berkman Plaza II to the park. metropolitan.

Another one-time expense of $ 30 million would be to complete the 4.5-acre park of the former Jacksonville Landing, now Riverfront Plaza, and Liberty Street Basin Marina near the Ford on Bay project. The total also includes $ 9 million for project overruns.

“If we spent $ 70 million over the next four to five years, we would have a world-class waterfront park system,” Burr said. “I think it’s ambitious and something we should be supporting.”

“That, I think, would lead to a lot of further development,” Mergen said.

Advocacy groups, such as nonprofits Riverfront Parks Now and Scenic Jacksonville, lobbied the DIA for an integrated system of downtown waterfront parks.

Scenic Jacksonville Board Chair Susan Caven cited the metropolitan areas of Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, as examples of cities that have publicly invested in waterfront parks to attract private development and people to their city centers.

“Today, the city owns most of the land from the Acosta Bridge to Metropolitan Park and this is the only opportunity Jacksonville has to invest in a real, serious and significant destination park system,” Caven said.

Boyer said the nonprofit Jessie Ball duPont Fund was working with the DIA on a study to coordinate programming at planned waterfront parks in the downtown area.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ plan to redevelop the roughly 8-acre former Kids Kampus, which is part of Metropolitan Park’s 24.7-acre footprint, and part of the adjacent shipyards was not part of the conversation. of the group by the river.

Both properties are owned by the city and their redevelopment has been a concern for groups like Riverfront Parks Now.

Jaguar owner Shad Khan wants the East Bay Street property to build a Four Seasons hotel, orthopedic medical center and mixed-use development.

The parkland space is part of Khan’s development plan and Boyer said the 14.32 acres of metropolitan park restricted by a 1981 National Park Service grant would remain park space.

After the meeting, Rood said recurring park dollars could be incorporated into Khan’s riverfront plans.

Relocation of Sulzbacher

Rood said that adequate public funding to help end homelessness in Jacksonville is the right thing to do to promote economic development. It has been a priority for the group since its first meeting on February 22.

“At some point, this will jeopardize our ability to attract businesses and people from downtown,” he said.

The $ 20 million proposed on March 30 would go in part to help Sulzbacher close any financial shortfall to relocate its services after low income tax credits, new market tax credits, government grants and private donations.

Rood said the city could also use the money to support permanent housing with supportive services for the homeless.

Cindy Funkhouser, chief executive officer of Sulzbacher, told city center business leaders on March 9 that the organization is working to find a site for its $ 20 to 25 million three-phase Sulzbacher Enterprise Village.

It would create a space like the Sulzbacher Village for women and families and relocate the organization’s 25-year operations from downtown 611 E. Adams St..

Funkhouser said the concept includes permanent and temporary housing and services such as vocational training.

Rood called the city’s proposed new funding for homeless housing, employment and health services a public obligation.

“It’s the right thing to do to show compassion to the homeless. No one, I think, in this community is comfortable walking, crossing downtown and seeing how much we have overlooked this population, ”said Rood.

Pay for projects

The budget and policy recommendations of the working group would be added to the tasks and programs of the city and the DIA.

Curry’s chief of staff Jordan Elsbury said administration officials expected an increase in property tax revenue for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, but it’s unclear how much money can be devoted to the recommendations of the group.

“As we look at these recommendations, they are going to be a priority for the mayor, but the topic of fund eligibility is going to be real to us,” he said.

In the interview, Rood said it will be the role of the mayor and council to find sources of income. He acknowledged that the city may not have the money for some of the group’s proposals.

“We’re just saying what our dream is, what our vision is to make downtown Jacksonville great,” said Rood. “I say this in my business all the time – don’t worry about where the money is coming from, let’s talk about what we want to be, what the vision is, what the dream is and then we’ll merge that with the money.

Elsbury said the Curry administration would release a document containing the group’s amended recommendations in the coming days.

Rood said group members intend to back their recommendations to Council during this year’s budget process and will lobby Florida state lawmakers and federal officials to get all available dollars to top up. city ​​money.