Entertainment
Sunny Deol’s Rajveer to make Bollywood debut with Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Dharmendra reacts
- Sunny Deol’s youngest son Rajveer Deol makes his acting debut with Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish in a coming-of-age film. Here are the details.
UPDATE MARCH 31, 2021 12:24 IST
Another Deol enters Bollywood and his family is only delighted. Sunny Deol’s youngest son Rajveer Deol is set to make his acting debut. The newbie has been signed by Rajshri Productions for their upcoming coming-of-age love story. The film will deal with the concept of love and relationships in today’s world.
The untitled film not only marks Rajveer’s debut, but also marks the debut of director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s son Avnish S. Barjatya as a director. He also wrote the screenplay. The film marks the banner’s 59th production. Speaking of Rajveer, said Avnish, Rajveer speaks with his eyes. He has a silent charisma and works a lot. The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I started to see Rajveer as the protagonist of my film. “The directors have yet to finalize the female lead.
Announcing her grandson’s debut, Dharmendra took to Twitter and said: “Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema with the debut #Avnishbarjatya film. I humbly ask you to give the same love and love. same affection for children as you. I. Good luck and Goddess #Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol. “
Sunny also shared the ad and wrote: “My son Rajveer begins his journey as an actor. Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in an upcoming love story. waits.”
Rajveer’s uncle, Bobby Deol, also provided support. “On the way to make his dream come true … Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol & Avnish Barjatya in a love story on coming of age. A beautiful journey awaits him”, he said tweeted.
Rajveer studied theater in the UK and worked as an assistant director. He trained under the direction of director and director Feroz Abbas Khan. Rajveer’s older brother Karan Deol made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019 with Sunny leading the film. He will appear soon in Apne 2 along with Sunny, Bobby, and Dharmendra.
