Comic-Con event would face reaction from actors and studios

Several studios and talents would have opposed San Diego Comic-Con 2021 takes place on the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend After a year of skipping an in-person convention in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the annual event is expected to make a comeback this year. That was until it was revealed that he would be pushed back to November during the Thanksgiving holiday, which naturally sparked a lot of strong opinions.

Fans were the first to speak out against the move, pointing out that this lineup doesn’t make sense. Thanksgiving is one of the biggest holidays in the United States, and people will obviously want to spend it with their families, especially after the raging coronavirus pandemic forced everyone to go their separate ways last year. As exciting as it may be to see the CCSD come back the traditional way, it is highly likely that many are still ignoring it for that particular reason alone. In addition, some will still have health security problems despite the continued deployment of vaccines. It turns out that some studios and talents share the same feelings, as many of them are reluctant to participate in the upcoming event.

THR spoke to several industry people who are critical of the SDCC 2021 schedule. An anonymous representative from a studio that has hosted Hall H panels said they would “I love San Diego Comic-Con and would love to support it, but which actor or producer is going to give up their first Thanksgiving vacation after the family vaccination to travel to San Diego to publicize a project?“Meanwhile, another anonymous insider says:

During the pandemic, we had Wonder Woman and The Mandalorian, but what we didn’t get was a hug from our parents and grandparents. Talented people won’t want to give up time with their families at Thanksgiving this year of all years. I have no idea what the organizers think.

Additionally, another PR representative with clients who was featured in Hall H, says the cast are “refusing“to attend, but will have no choice but to go. In the wake of the initial wave of backlash, Comic-Con issued a statement, explaining the reasoning behind the decision. They said the weekend -end of Thanksgiving was one of the few dates available to host the event in the last quarter of the year. They also leave the decisions to their customers, suggesting that they spend Thanksgiving with their family first and then to travel to San Diego to spend the rest of the weekend with their “Family of choice”. Unfortunately, this is not as straightforward as it may sound, as people will naturally remain on guard when it comes to their health security in the wake of the pandemic.

It’s curious if San Diego Comic-Con will be moved to a different date amid this backlash. While the event’s organizers would like to minimize criticism, its success still depends a lot on the attendees of both fans and talent. If the pullback continues over the next few weeks, they might be better off pivoting so they don’t lose capital to hold the convention in person just so the turnout is poor.

