Entertainment
Ask Amy: Spouse Won’t Complain About Wine
I don’t care about his daily glass of wine, but I wish he had it at dinner time so that his body had time to process it.
I know he loves his bedtime snack, so I hate to talk about it.
How can I kindly and gently ask him to give up bedtime without looking like a hangman?
Worried: If your husband’s glass of wine every night makes him surly or uncommunicative, or interferes with his sleep, your shared privacy, or your sex life, then you can talk about it.
In short, if her evening wine is affecting YOU, then you should strike up a conversation about it.
If her bedtime glass of wine doesn’t directly affect you (and it doesn’t seem to be), then keep your thoughts to yourself.
In my opinion, your basic assumption is misplaced. More likely, his weight gain is the result of a dozen small and large choices he makes throughout the day, not when he consumes it at night.
Plus, if he has struggled with his weight and has been successful in reducing, he knows the basic rules of weight loss.
If you want to continue supporting her weight loss, you should ask her: What’s the best way for me to support you as you work towards your goals?
I hope he answers: Just keep loving me just as I am.
I will offer an (unsolicited) opinion on how to have a happy marriage: learn to fight. Learn to forgive. And mightily try to love yourself thicker and thicker.
Dear Amy: My mom and I generally have a great relationship, but one thing she’s doing that’s really inconsiderate.
I am a light sleeper. I normally wake up around 9 a.m.
My mom is a very active person and insists on exercising every morning before going to work.
Because the gyms closed, she resorted to running on our home treadmill in the morning. However, since the room with the treadmill she runs on is just below my bedroom, her loud running wakes me from my sleep.
I pointed out that she could run outside or run on the treadmill at other times of the day, but she insists on her current routine.
I asked my dad to talk to her, but he’s afraid she’ll explode.
I tried to compromise by asking her not to run until after 8 a.m., but she doesn’t move, and often runs at 7 a.m.
In response, she yells at me, saying that I am “not the only person living in this house”.
I am a student. I need enough rest to do well in school.
With it disrupting my sleep, I am often tired and unable to concentrate on my studies. I think it’s okay for people to respect other people’s sleep.
How can I make a deal with my mom without sacrificing my sleep?
Without sleep: Asking your mom to run later in the morning isn’t a compromise, it’s just asking her to change. A compromise would be for you to agree to go to bed an hour earlier if she would agree to run an hour later.
Your hard working mom is trying to take care of herself.
You are responsible for your health and well-being, so the most obvious solution would be to adjust your sleep hours, just like you would if you lived next to a construction site where they started hammering. at 7 a.m.
If you go to bed earlier and start the day feeling rested, you might find that these early hours have been some of the best of your day.
Dear Amy: “Desperate Daughter” was upset by her father’s habit of sending unwanted political emails, especially after drinking. Instead of deleting those emails or letting them go to her spam folder, how about she collects them and cares about him getting help?
Amy: As I said in my answer, the issue was not really his father’s politics, but his drinking. I agree that facing it might inspire change.
2021 by Amy Dickinson distributed by Tribune Content Agency
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]