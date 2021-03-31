Ask Amy: Spouse Won’t Complain About Wine

I don’t care about his daily glass of wine, but I wish he had it at dinner time so that his body had time to process it.

I know he loves his bedtime snack, so I hate to talk about it.

How can I kindly and gently ask him to give up bedtime without looking like a hangman?

Worried: If your husband’s glass of wine every night makes him surly or uncommunicative, or interferes with his sleep, your shared privacy, or your sex life, then you can talk about it.

In short, if her evening wine is affecting YOU, then you should strike up a conversation about it.

If her bedtime glass of wine doesn’t directly affect you (and it doesn’t seem to be), then keep your thoughts to yourself.

In my opinion, your basic assumption is misplaced. More likely, his weight gain is the result of a dozen small and large choices he makes throughout the day, not when he consumes it at night.

Plus, if he has struggled with his weight and has been successful in reducing, he knows the basic rules of weight loss.

If you want to continue supporting her weight loss, you should ask her: What’s the best way for me to support you as you work towards your goals?

I hope he answers: Just keep loving me just as I am.

I will offer an (unsolicited) opinion on how to have a happy marriage: learn to fight. Learn to forgive. And mightily try to love yourself thicker and thicker.

Dear Amy: My mom and I generally have a great relationship, but one thing she’s doing that’s really inconsiderate.

I am a light sleeper. I normally wake up around 9 a.m.

My mom is a very active person and insists on exercising every morning before going to work.

Because the gyms closed, she resorted to running on our home treadmill in the morning. However, since the room with the treadmill she runs on is just below my bedroom, her loud running wakes me from my sleep.

I pointed out that she could run outside or run on the treadmill at other times of the day, but she insists on her current routine.

I asked my dad to talk to her, but he’s afraid she’ll explode.

I tried to compromise by asking her not to run until after 8 a.m., but she doesn’t move, and often runs at 7 a.m.

In response, she yells at me, saying that I am “not the only person living in this house”.

I am a student. I need enough rest to do well in school.

With it disrupting my sleep, I am often tired and unable to concentrate on my studies. I think it’s okay for people to respect other people’s sleep.

How can I make a deal with my mom without sacrificing my sleep?

Without sleep: Asking your mom to run later in the morning isn’t a compromise, it’s just asking her to change. A compromise would be for you to agree to go to bed an hour earlier if she would agree to run an hour later.

Your hard working mom is trying to take care of herself.

You are responsible for your health and well-being, so the most obvious solution would be to adjust your sleep hours, just like you would if you lived next to a construction site where they started hammering. at 7 a.m.

If you go to bed earlier and start the day feeling rested, you might find that these early hours have been some of the best of your day.

Dear Amy: “Desperate Daughter” was upset by her father’s habit of sending unwanted political emails, especially after drinking. Instead of deleting those emails or letting them go to her spam folder, how about she collects them and cares about him getting help?

Amy: As I said in my answer, the issue was not really his father’s politics, but his drinking. I agree that facing it might inspire change.