Best bets for the break: a quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

the Light of La Jolla presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine dilemma.

Conferences and learning

Osher Institute for Lifelong Learning at UC San Diego presents a virtual open house at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3. Guests can learn more about the Adult Over 50 Membership Program now fully online through Zoom and twice daily lectures, seminars and current affairs discussions led by the faculty of the UCSD and academics from across the country. Subjects include medicine, science, international relations, law and society, history, arts and humanities, literature and social sciences, with no prerequisites, exams or credits. The spring term begins on Monday April 5 and lasts 10 weeks. The open house is free. Register on bit.ly/osheropenhouse.

Andrew Mellen, professional organizer and author of Unstuff Your Life, will be giving a course on organizing through the La Jolla Community Center starting Tuesday, April 6, online. (Courtesy)

La Jolla community center presents Unzip your life, a five-week course starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday April 6, online. The course will feature Andrew Mellen explaining his system for staying organized and getting rid of things. $ 129 for community center members, $ 149 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/series

Promises2Kids nonprofit hosts homestay education summit in San Diego called Improving the educational outcomes of young people encouraged in a virtual world at 10 a.m. from April 7 to 8 online. Youth in foster care, educators, caregivers and community members will share their experiences of navigating the education system during the COVID-19 pandemic. Release. Register before Friday April 2. bit.ly/P2Ksummit

UC San Diego presents its 20th anniversary Csar Chvez celebration kick off and award ceremony at noon on Thursday April 8, online. The free event will kick off a month-long celebration focused on the theme of 50 years of the Chicano movement: legacy and struggle. April 8 will be the keynote speaker Cheech Marin, as well as a discussion on his career in comedy and film, his contributions to community activism and his ideas on his initiative as curator of the finest private collection of Chicano art. in the United States through the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture. tinyurl.com/CESARCHAVEZREG-2021

Arts and culture

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Concludes Two-Part Presentation reading-concert series at 6.30 p.m. Tuesday April 6, online, celebrating the 300th anniversary of JS Bachs composition of six sonatas and partitas for unaccompanied violin. On April 6, baroque violinist and scholar Victoria Martino will offer both performances and commentary on the partitas and the life of Bach. $ 34 for Athenaeum members, $ 44 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/special-concerts

The Warwicks Bookstore features the author RJ Hoffmann at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, via Facebook Live. Hoffman will discuss his first novel, Other Peoples Children, in conversation with Sarah Sleeper. Release. warwicks.com/event/hoffmann-2021

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents a discussion with Nicola Lopez at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, online. The conversation is part of MCASD’s experiments on stone: four female artists in the tamarind lithography studio. bit.ly/mcasdstone

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents On Broadway! A tribute to the Broadway musical from 6:30 p.m. Thursday April 8, online. The five-lecture series, led by Jacqueline Silver, will begin with the birth of the Broadway musical in 1866. $ 17 per lecture or $ 80 for the series for Athenaeum members, $ 22 and $ 105 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

Actors Emily Goss and James Sutorius perform in the North Coast Repertorys play Trying, which airs through April 18. (Courtesy)

North Coast Repertory Theater presents the filmed play Trying until Sunday April 18, online. The play, written by Joanna McClelland Glass and directed by David Ellenstein, is a portrayal of two extremely different personalities who struggle to understand each other. $ 35 to $ 54. northcoastrep.org

Galas and virtual events

The San Diego City Ballet holds its Heard It Through the Grapevine: A Virtual Wine Tasting Event and Fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday April 10, online. The event, in partnership with Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles and 3rd Corner Wine Shop and Bistro in Ocean Beach, will be broadcast live from 3rd Corner and hosted by City Ballet dance artists Megan Jacobs and Brian Heil. An online auction starts on Saturday April 3. cityballet.org

Episcopal Community Services holds its first Making Miracles Hybrid Gala at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, televised live online and at Coasterra, 880 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego. Proceeds from the event will benefit SCE’s programs that address mental health, child development, substance use disorders and homelessness. Free online, $ 250 in person. ecscalifornia.org/gala

The San Diego Auto Museum holds a Jay Leno Garage Tour Opportunity Drawing until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14. The raffle winner and a guest will have the opportunity to tour the Lenos collection of over 200 vehicles at its Big Dog garage in Burbank, known as one of the largest car collections in the world. Proceeds will support the San Diego Automobile Museum. Donation levels start at $ 40. sdautomuseum.org/jaysgarage

What did you find for entertainment and other distance (social) activities? Send your prospects by email to [email protected]