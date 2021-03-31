Kiara Advani is currently one of Bollywood’s most coveted new-age actresses. With several projects lined up this year and her previous successes, Kiara Advani has proven herself time and time again with her projects. The actress is known for her roles in films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Laxmii, and more. Coming a long way from her early days, Kiara Advani has a huge fan of fans and has some pretty promising plans for this year and next.

Kiara Advani had her first date at this age

Speaking to Filmfare in an exclusive conversation, Kiara Advani revealed several facts about her life. One thing fans are always curious about their favorite celebrities is their love life. The actress, supposedly her Shershaah Co-star Sidharth Malhotras ladylove, has opened up about her first date. The actress, when asked about her when her first date was, said: ‘My first date was when I was in 9e or 10e standard maybe 15 or 16 years old.

On the job front, Kiara Advani will be seen in Shershaah and currently running for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

