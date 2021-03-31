Archbishop of Canterbury Confirms Date of Duke and Duchess of Sussex ” Legal Marriage ‘| Entertainment





The Archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s televised nuptials are their “legal marriage”. The former actress – known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry – sparked confusion earlier this month in her interview with Oprah Winfrey when she claimed to have exchanged vows in a ceremony intimate in their ‘backyard’ in front of the head of the Church of England three days before they officially got married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. The Archbishop has now spoken and said that although he held a number of “private and pastoral” meetings with the couple before their marriage, the ceremony he performed on television was their legal marriage, although he refused to say what they had discussed before. He told Italian newspaper La Repubblica: “If either of you is talking to a priest, you expect him to keep that speech confidential. “It doesn’t matter who I talk to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding. “The legal marriage took place on Saturday. I signed the marriage certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I had signed it knowing it was false. “So you can do whatever you like. But the legal marriage took place on Saturday. But I won’t say what happened in the other meetings.” The Archbishop’s comments come a week after Harry and Meghan’s own spokesperson said they had ‘exchanged personal vows’ in the days leading up to their wedding. The representative said: “The couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official / legal marriage on May 19. In the interview with Oprah, Meghan claimed they were married privately just days before the official ceremony, which millions watched. She explained: Three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows. We called the Archbishop and we said Look, this thing, this show is for the world, but we want our union between us. So the vows we have in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury. “

