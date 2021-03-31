Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Documentary: “I Cried For Two Weeks” | Entertainment





Britney Spears cried for two weeks after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears. The 39-year-old singer was the subject of the recent New York Times documentary, and on Tuesday (03/30/21) she broke her silence on the film for the first time, admitting she felt embarrassed by the content of the production. Coaching Britney Spears explores issues surrounding Britneys’ fame, including her public meltdown in 2008 that brought her into trusteeship, and hitmaker Toxic said watching parts of the film left her in tears. In an Instagram post she wrote: My life has always been very speculated … watched … and really judged my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I have been exposed all my life in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your true vulnerability because I have always been so judged … insulted … and embarrassed by the media … and still am to this day! !!! As the world continues to turn and life goes on, we still remain as fragile and sensitive as people !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I saw I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and finally … I still cry sometimes !!!! (sic) Britney also admitted that she was not perfect, but said she just wanted to convey kindness to others. She added: I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try to keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Every day, dancing makes me happy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect it’s boring … I’m here to convey kindness !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic) The Instagram post marks the first time Britney has addressed the documentary since its release, but her boyfriend Sam Asghari recently showed his support for the singer when he vowed to give her the future she “wants and deserves.” The ‘Family Business’ actor said, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my other half, and I will continue to support her by following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserved. “I am grateful for all the love and support she receives from her fans around the world, and I look forward to a normal and amazing future together.”

