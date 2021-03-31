Actor Katrina Kaif awaits the release of several projects





Moviegoers might be able to see actor Katrina Kaif on the big screen after an almost two-year hiatus when her action thriller Sooryavanshi hits screens next month. The Rs100 crore plus project adds to the slate Kaif is currently working on, including a horror comedy called Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and the next episode of tiger franchise with Salman Khan. While the increase in covid cases remains a source of concern, Sooryavanshi has yet to announce a delay in its release date. Kaif, who won a beauty pageant at age 14 in Hawaii and then professionally modeled in London, was first seen in the Anglo-Hindi erotic heist film. Boom (2003) as part of an ensemble cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Madhu Sapre, and Padma Lakshmi. Shen then appeared briefly in Ram Gopal Varma’s political thriller. Sarkar (2005) and alongside Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Sohail Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), a film generally regarded as his foray into mainstream Hindi cinema. She followed up with a small role in the film Telugu, Allari Pidugu (2005). Hits such as the romantic comedy by Vipul Amrutlal Shah Namastey London (2007), sports drama Apne (2007) comedy welcome (2007) and thriller Race (2008) followed, although the actor took to the skies with Kabir Khan’s terrorist drama new York (2009). Kaif went on to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Rajkumar Santoshi’s hit comedy, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and the political thriller by Prakash Jha Raajneeti (2010), with her role in the latter speculated to be based on Sonia Gandhi. The actor went on to add commercial hits such as Zindagi na milegi dobara (2011), Dhoom 3 (2013) and Bang Bang! (2014) to her kitty. Since 2015, Kaif has experienced major fluctuations in his career with Kabir Khan following the counterterrorism drama of 26/11. Ghost (2015), by Abhishek Kapoor Fitoor (2016), an adaptation of Charles Dickens Great expectations, Anurag Basucomedy-adventure film Jasoos jagga (2017) and period action-adventure movie Hindostan thugs (2018). His last screen appearance was in the moderately successful Bharat alongside Salman Khan in 2019. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

