Audrey Hepburn was more than a Hollywood icon – The Daily Aztec

Audrey Hepburn is widely known for her work as a Hollywood actress and fashion icon to many. People don’t know how she spent her childhood as a resistance fighter and her humanitarian work after retired from acting.

Prior to his rise to fame, Hepburn grew up in the Netherlands during World War II and the Nazi occupation. She supported the Dutch resistance in many ways throughout the war and she aided the resistance by participating in events called the black evenings or dark evenings.

Black evenings were events where people performed to raise funds for the Dutch resistance in houses with closed doors and covered windows. The recitals in which Hepburn performed the ballet would provide money to support those hosting Jews across the Netherlands.

In one interview, Hepburn said… the best audience I’ve ever had made a single sound at the end of my performance. This was due to the high risk of staging these events, Hepburn added, … guards were posted outside to inform us of the approach of the Germans. Black nights got their name because they were very illegal and were as low-key as possible.

Hepburn also helped deliver messages and food to Allied soldiers when they were shot. She was an asset for the Dutch resistance because she was only 15 years old and the Germans had no suspicion of young girls at the time. In one case, Hepburn was sent to tell a fighter pilot where to hide after being shot in the woods north of his hometown. She managed to get the message to the pilot when the Nazi soldiers started approaching her. The 15-year-old didn’t crack under the pressure, but instead pretended to pick flowers from the grass and hand them over to the soldiers, trying to keep the act innocent. The soldiers checked her papers, then finally let her go. Hepburn recalled this story in a interview and said: Every faithful Dutch schoolgirl and boy did their little to help many were much braver than me.

Later in her childhood, during what is known as the Hunger Winter of WWII, Hepburn and her family were forced to live in the basement of their home due to the shelling over their heads. All the stores were closed so food was very scarce and they often went days without eating. When they ate it would be a slice of bread and broth. Hepburn and many others almost died because she was showing signs of anemia and edema from the lack of food.

Robert Matzen, author of the book Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and World War II told the Times of IsraelHere is a woman who, as a girl, went through horrible things and channeled them into beauty and positivity, spreading messages of peace and survival.

After the war, Hepburn studied theater while working as a dancer and model in Europe. She was discovered while making a movie in Monte Carlo by a French novelist who thought she would be perfect for a stage adaptation of his novel. Tooth. His first major American film was Roman Holiday who put her on the map as an actress. Hepburn has had a very successful career, including one of her most iconic roles as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffanys.

Today, Hepburn is known as EGOT, which means that throughout her acting career, she has managed to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Hepburn chose to slow down her acting career when she was having children, but she wasn’t quite done with her humanitarian work. In 1988, she was appointed Special Ambassador for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) which took her to many countries around the world to finally do the rest. fifty trips to third world countries. She was a public voice for the organization, raising funds and raising awareness of the living conditions of children around the world.

In 1991, President George Bush presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In response to acceptance of this award, Hepburn said, I have had the privilege of speaking on behalf of children who cannot speak for themselves… saving a child is a blessing: saving a million is an opportunity given by God.

At 62, Hepburn was diagnosed with colon cancer after returning home from a UNICEF trip to Somalia and a year later died.

Audrey Hepburn was more than a beautiful movie actress.

From fighting Nazi resistance to speaking at Congress on behalf of UNICEF, it seems Hepburn lived 1,000 lives. To use Matzen’s words, here is a woman who … has been through horrible things and channeled them into beauty and positivity.

