How influencers changed what it means to be famous

It’s fair to say at this point that the entertainment world has drastically changed to survive. As a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19), a large majority of the population has been confined to their homes and forced to look closely at reality.

Moms work from home, fathers teach geometry to their children, and parents’ college students have returned to the nest. We have all the time in the world, but none of us cares less about the divorce of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian or the young model Leonardo DiCaprio is sleeping with this week.

Where have all our heroes gone? When was the last time you went to a concert or saw a movie in a theater?

For the first time ever, the industry is spinning like a headless chicken, struggling to adjust to the new normal with no idea what the future might entail. With nowhere to go and nothing to do, entertainment on the internet is all we need to cling to right now.

Before the pandemic, the idea of ​​fame as a character or show was already declining to a relative degree among young people. Social media influencers and creatives are increasingly popular with the general public. Creators love David dobrik and Charli D’Amelio has started appearing on “The Tonight Show,” while the TikTok drama dominates TMZ’s news cycles.

But these celebrities differed from the usual prime-time guest. Charli D’Amelio did not come to the series to sell a movie. Rather, she came to sell her image, and upon closer inspection, it looks like she was there to promote Jimmy Fallon more than herself.

To put it in perspective, Charli D’Amelio’s interview with Fallon from a year ago received over 18 million views on Youtube. Barely a month later, an interview with Justin Timberlake, one of the world’s greatest pop stars, received only about 1.2M views . Obviously, traditional celebrities no longer excite the new generation.

Billie Eilish, arguably the newest, youngest and most popular mainstream celebrity around, doesn’t have the larger-than-life quality of a Lady Gaga or Katy Perry, she’s not a goddess. untouchable pop.

Eilish is, by all means, a normal teenage girl in the limelight, and audiences respond to that humility. She makes music with her brother Finneas and loves to watch “ Office , “and we even saw the inside of her bedroom it passes the vibration control. Meanwhile, where is Lady Gaga sleeping? A dazzled cocoon perhaps? I do not want to know.

Today, 52% of young adults live at home, an increase of nearly 2.6 million since February, according to the Pew Research Center . We have found ourselves trapped in a very insular world, both on and off our phones, and there is no room for a pedestal to support fame and glamor.

After all, I’ve been wearing the same pair of sweatpants for two weeks now, why should I care what Cardi B wears at the Grammy Awards?

These days, celebrities are easily exposed on the internet for the disconnected mouthpieces they really are. Remember the end of last year when 25 famous heroes sang John Lennons “ Imagine “Together and resolved world peace for all of us?”

Where a high-profile celebrity accustomed to hordes of attention might feel suppressed by the global situation, a YouTube or TikTok personality shines. And the key to their success is transparency.

YouTube, in particular, has created a monopoly on niche market entertainment, backed by loyal fans and backing creators for a fault. The public keep abreast of these people on a daily basis and are fully aware of the sponsors and patrons who determine their income, no hidden product placement or pandering is required.

Not to mention that a large portion of creators are relatively close to or equal in age to their target demographics, building even greater confidence.

There is a level of privacy in the entertainment industry today that the traditional star system will never have. On his Views podcast, Dobrik told reluctant Charli and Dixie DAmelio, you are real (celebrities). “

It’s humbling to see such influential people so worried about being famous, rather than scrambling to be the next big stars. Unlike when I watch movies or shows, when I watch any kind of video, I feel like I’m connecting with a community of people and we all have the same mutual friend.

Influencers are called influencers for a reason: They’ve bridged the creator-consumer divide for a new generation, unlike Hollywood, which is made up of organizations as incapable of understanding young consumers as Saturday Night Live is making me laugh.

Hollywood is linked to the power of iconography as a tool for securing investments, indifferent to ethics or the endorsement of artistic expression. YouTube and TikTok, on the other hand, are just aggregate sites that host a variety of content creators.

The beauty is that these creators all run platforms on their own, not tied by a conventional employer. And while these companies can censor the content and determine the money they’ve made, they don’t overtly dictate the style or subject.

Young artists now have the opportunity to take on almost any role imaginable: actor, director, producer, writer, editor, marketer, etc. support a life. At a time when everyone is looking for a place to feel comfortable and have a little fun, what more could you ask for?