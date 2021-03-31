Anonymous, Aquarius partner on ‘The Subjugate’ adaptation





6:15 p.m. PDT 03/30/2021



by



Patrick brzeski



High-level sci-fi thriller, Amanda Bridgeman’s book explores a series of mysterious murders that take place in a futuristic community that has fled technology and closed itself off from the modern world.

Anonymous Content and Aquarius Films have joined forces to produce the sci-fi crime thriller series The subjugated, based on the popular novel of the same name by Australian author Amanda Bridgeman. The long format series will be produced by Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford for Aquarius Films and Luke Rivett and Ryan Cunningham for Anonymous Content. Published by Angry Robot Books, The subjugated takes place in 2040 in a religious community nicknamed The Bountiful, which has turned its back on technology and the modern world. After a series of murders in the city, the obvious suspects are the Subjugates, violent delinquents who are turned into servants, known as “Serenes”, in the mysterious Solme complex. Sent from the city to investigate the crimes, two homicide detectives encounter open hostility: in a place where purity and sin, temptation and repression coexist, each has a motive. But as the number of bodies increases, the frustrated detectives start to crack under the pressure, and as their mutual distrust grows, they embark on parallel investigations, which end up clashing with the Complex. The GuardianThe critic’s book reviewer described the novel as “a compelling murder mystery and a fascinating inquiry into good and evil and the possibility of redemption.” Producers Luke Rivett and Ryan Cunningham said, “Amanda has created an incredibly complex world that examines the connections between good and evil and what happens when the lines between the two are blurred. We are excited to collaborate with Angie, Polly and the Aquarius team to bring Amandas’ novel to life on screen. “ Aquarius Films, based in Sydney and Melbourne, was co-founded by Fielder and Staniford. The company has focused on premium television and cinema, with recent credits including Lion with Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel and Rooney Mara; Cate Shortland’s Berlin Syndrome with Teresa Palmer and Max Riemelt; and Joel Edgerton’s wish you were Here, which premiered at Sundance and won two awards from the Australian Academy of Film and Television. Recent series produced by Anonymous Content include the Peabody AwardDickinson, which recently launched its second season, and George Clooney’s Catch-22.







