ABC renews its dance with the stars for Landmark’s 30th season | Entertainment





Dancing with the stars cha-cha-chaing his way into a historic 30th season on ABC as the network announced that the long-running competition streak has been picked up once again. Returning to the ballroom stage are the host Tyra banks and judges Len goodman, Derek hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. Despite, or perhaps because of, banks causing waves following ousting a longtime host Tom bergeron and colleague Erin Andrews, Dancing with the stars remained the TV talk when it aired in fall 2020 for season 29 and, according to Nielsen, ranked as the best entertainment series in its two-hour time slot among adults ages 18-49 . Prior to Banks’ debut as a host,she revealed, I’m really, really touchy and make sure to find out new things we can do to bring a young audience to this [and] for them to connect with the existing audience. The popularity of the shows has also increased by 9% over the viewership of Season 28. Starting in 2005 on ABC, Dancing with the stars has become a mainstay of pop culture on the network, drawing viewers in with over 450 episodes. Expect a whole new lineup of famous dancers who will be joined by professional dance partners. Official participating talents will be revealed at a later date. No premiere for Season 30 has been set for this time. Dancing with the stars, based on the BBC Studios series, is produced by the production arm of BBC Studios Los Angeles. Andrew Linares and the executive of Banks produce the series. Dancing with the stars, Season 30, TBA, ABC

